Title-winning Central Catholic football coach Terry Totten resigns after 18 seasons

By:

Thursday, December 1, 2022 | 3:02 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic head coach Terry Totten watches his team before a game against NA on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at North Allegheny High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic quarterback Payton Wehner talks with head coach Terry Totten during practice on Aug. 10, 2021, in Oakland. Previous Next

Central Catholic football coach Terry Totten, who led the Vikings to six WPIAL titles and two state championships, has retired after 18 seasons.

The school announced his retirement Thursday.

A 1976 graduate, Totten became defensive coordinator at his high school alma mater in 2002 and was promoted to head coach three years later. His career record as coach is 188-40.

Under Totten, Central Catholic won WPIAL titles in 2007, ’13, ’15, ’16, ’19 and ’20. His teams added state championships in 2007 and ’15. Totten was an assistant on Art Walker’s staff when the Vikings won consecutive WPIAL titles in 2003-04 and a state title in 2004.

“Coach Totten has been an integral part of the Central Catholic Football tradition for many years,” Central Catholic principal Brother Mike Andrejko said in a statement. “We are grateful for his service and devotion to our young men as well as his commitment of excellence to the program.”

The school said Totten informed his players at a team meeting Thursday.

Central Catholic was the WPIAL Class 6A runner-up this season. It was the ninth time in 10 years that the Vikings had reached the WPIAL finals.

This story will be updated.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Central Catholic