Central Catholic hires former Seneca Valley, Pine-Richland assistant Ryan Lehmeier as football coach

Tuesday, January 24, 2023 | 9:01 AM

Brian Cook | Central Catholic Ryan Lehmeier was announced as the new Central Catholic football coach on Jan. 24, 2023.

Ryan Lehmeier, a former top assistant at Seneca Valley and Pine-Richland, was hired as head football coach at Central Catholic, the school announced Tuesday.

This is the first head coaching job for Lehmeier, 34, who already has WPIAL and PIAA titles on his resume. He’ll replace Vikings coach Terry Totten, who retired last month after 18 seasons.

Lehmeier served the past two seasons as offensive coordinator at Seneca Valley under Ron Butschle and four seasons previously at Pine-Richland under Eric Kasperowicz. In four of those six seasons, Lehmeier’s offenses had a quarterback pass for more than 2,000 yards.

That included a nearly 4,000-yard season by Pine-Richland’s Phil Jurkovec in 2017.

Lehmeier takes over a Central Catholic team that was the WPIAL Class 6A runner-up this past season with a junior-heavy roster with multiple Division I recruits.

“I am truly appreciative of the opportunity given to me by the Central Catholic administration to lead the Viking football program,” Lehmeier said in a statement issued by the school. “I am in the process of assembling a staff, meeting with student-athletes and their families, to begin laying the foundation moving forward.”

A 2006 North Hills graduate who played college football for Slippery Rock, Lehmeier has worked as a health and physical education teacher for Pittsburgh Public Schools. He’s a member of St. Kilian Catholic Church in Cranberry, the school noted in its release announcing his hire.

Central Catholic principal Brother Mike Andrejko added: “In addition to his time on the gridiron, we look forward to him joining our Lasallian education system and expect great things as he becomes an addition to the Central Catholic community!”

Seneca Valley went 13-8 in two seasons with Lehmeier, and senior quarterback Graham Hancox passed for 2,012 yards and 20 touchdowns last fall. At Pine-Richland, the Rams went 48-5, winning three WPIAL titles and two state championships.

He inherits a 2,000-yard passer at Central Catholic in quarterback Payton Wehner, and the team has three pass-catchers with Division I college offers in wideouts Peter Gonzalez and Vernon Settles and tight end Cole Sullivan. All four will be seniors next season.

