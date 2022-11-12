Central Catholic is passing more than ever, yet rainstorm awaits in WPIAL semifinals

Friday, November 11, 2022 | 2:51 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic quarterback Payton Wehner throws a pass under pressure from Seneca Valley’s Lucas Lambert during their game on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Jackson.

There was a new piece of equipment on the field at Central Catholic football practice this week: a five-gallon water jug.

“We’ve been dumping the balls in water all week,” said quarterback Payton Wehner, whose team was getting ready for a waterlogged WPIAL semifinal Friday night at Mt. Lebanon. “We’ve done pretty much anything to try and prepare for what’s coming. … That’s hardest part is gripping the football. You never know when there’s going to be a slick spot on the ball.”

That’s more important now because Central Catholic is throwing the football more than ever.

Wehner, a junior and second-year starter, topped 2,000 yards passing in the regular season, making him the first Vikings quarterback to accomplish that feat. Heavy rains are in the forecast for Friday as the remnants of tropical storm Nicole reach Western Pennsylvania, but the Vikings believe Wehner’s mindfulness with the football will help them weather the storm while still picking times to pass.

Wehner has attempted 245 passes and thrown only three interceptions. He’s also lost just one fumble in 10 games.

“He really is an extension of the coaching staff out on the field,” Central Catholic offensive coordinator Steve Bezila said. “He sends me ideas: ‘Hey coach. What do you think about this play in this situation?’ He has a full command of the huddle. Full command of the offense. He’s very mature and he takes care of the ball.”

No. 3 seed Central Catholic (6-4) visits No. 2 Mt. Lebanon (5-5) at 7 p.m. Friday in a WPIAL Class 6A semifinal. It’s a rematch from a 17-16 Mt. Lebanon win in Week 3, but it’s also a rematch of last season’s WPIAL championship, which the Blue Devils also won, 47-7.

However, one difference from earlier this season is that Central Catholic’s offense is healthier. When the teams met Sept. 16, Vikings receiver Peter Gonzalez was playing his first game back from knee surgery. The team also was without tight end Cole Sullivan, who wore a cast on his hand and was limited to defense.

Both have Division I college offers.

Gonzalez, a junior, has 33 catches for 599 yards and five touchdowns. Sullivan has 11 catches for 210 yards and a touchdown in two games. The leading receiver is Vernon Settles, a junior with 47 catches and two TDs.

They’ve combined to help Wehner pass for 2,171 yards and 14 touchdowns. The Vikings have thrown for nearly twice as many yards as they’ve rushed (1,123), a philosophical change from Central teams of the past.

“We talk about flexibility on the offensive side of the ball,” Bezila said. “There are going to be some games you’re able to run it. There are going to be games when you need to pass.”

Bezila has called plays for Central Catholic’s offense since 2013. The Vikings had two running backs combine for 2,700 yards in his first year as coordinator.

“In those early years, it was play-action pass and taking the big shots,” Bezila said. “More recently, it’s the dink-and-dunk and move the chains. Instead of getting to the Red Zone and run, run, run, we’ve got some shots here and there we can take.”

Central Catholic uses a spread formation, but the Vikings do run the ball, at times from RPOs where Wehner makes the call. The team has two sophomore running backs in Amari Shields (102 carries, 417 yards, 4 TDs) and Elijah Faulkner (118 carries, 392 yards, 4 TDs).

Wehner says that ground game will be crucial on Friday.

“We’re going to have to see what the weather is like,” he said, “but I think we’re going to have to be able to run the ball, establish a run game and then we’ll go from there.”

Wehner is the son of Central Catholic assistant coach Jim Wehner, a former head coach at Baldwin.

After seeing the weather forecast, Vikings coaches did their best this week to get the offense ready for the rain. Before each snap, Wehner dunked the ball in the water jug before handing it to center Jackson Farrell.

“Once the ball is wet,” Bezila said, “as long as it’s not overly waterlogged like a shot put, they handle it pretty well.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

