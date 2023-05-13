Central Catholic linebacker Cole Sullivan commits to Michigan

By:

Friday, May 12, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic linebacker Cole Sullivan tackles Mt. Lebanon’s Nathan Sala on Nov. 11, 2022, at Mt. Lebanon.

Central Catholic linebacker Cole Sullivan committed Friday to Michigan, choosing the Wolverines over finalists Duke, Notre Dame, Stanford and Wisconsin.

He announced his decision on Twitter.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound junior from North Huntingdon received more than two dozen Division I offers. Rivals.com rated him as a three-star prospect and 17th in the state among 2024 graduates.

Sullivan was credited with more than 100 tackles last fall as Central Catholic reached the WPIAL Class 6A finals. He was named a TribLive HSSN Terrific 25 all-star.

His list of college offers included Pitt, Penn State and West Virginia, along with Akron, Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa State, Kent State, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (Ohio), Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio, Oklahoma, Syracuse, Utah and Virginia Tech.

Sullivan is the second Central Catholic linebacker on the current roster to pick a Big Ten school. Teammate Anthony Speca committed to Penn State in January.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Central Catholic