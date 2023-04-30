Central Catholic linebacker Cole Sullivan narrows college options to ‘Top 5’
By:
Sunday, April 30, 2023 | 2:56 PM
Central Catholic already has one junior linebacker committed to a Power 5 school but soon will have another.
Cole Sullivan, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound outside linebacker, narrowed his college options when he announced a Top 5 list Saturday with Duke, Michigan, Notre Dame, Stanford and Wisconsin as finalists. He’d received more than two dozen offers, including Pitt, Penn State and West Virginia which didn’t make his cut.
Rivals.com rated Sullivan as a three-star prospect and 17th in the state among 2024 graduates.
Akron, Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa State, Kent State, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (Ohio), Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio, Oklahoma, Syracuse, Utah and Virginia Tech also had offered him a scholarship.
He was credited with more than 100 tackles last fall, despite playing part of the season with a cast on one hand. The Vikings were the WPIAL Class 6A runners-up, and Sullivan was named a TribLive HSSN Terrific 25 all-star.
His teammate, junior inside linebacker Anthony Speca, committed to Penn State in January.
Sullivan is a multi-sport athlete at Central Catholic. He also started at forward for a basketball team that won a WPIAL title this winter.
Thank you to all of the school the have recruited me. I have narrowed my decision down to these five schools! pic.twitter.com/6itOWMCDib
— Cole Sullivan (@ColeSull18) April 29, 2023
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Central Catholic
More Football• North Allegheny hosting Western Pa. Football Recruiting Day to connect with college coaches
• Belle Vernon football team honored at state Capitol
• Brentwood grad, longtime assistant excited to take reins of football program
• Thomas Jefferson football’s Ryan Lawry makes impact with hard work, dedication
• WPIAL announces 20 winners of James Collins Scholar-Athlete Award