Central Catholic lineman Thomas Hartnett commits to Dartmouth

By:

Wednesday, September 11, 2019 | 10:58 PM

The Ivy League added another WPIAL lineman Wednesday when Central Catholic’s Thomas Hartnett committed to Dartmouth.

The senior announced his commitment on Twitter.

Hartnett (6-3, 290) plays center for the Vikings, who are ranked third in WPIAL Class 6A. He also listed offers from Albany, Brown, Penn and VMI.

He’s the third WPIAL lineman from the 2020 recruiting class to choose the Ivy League joining North Allegheny’s Jake Lugg (Harvard) and Thomas Jefferson’s Mac Duda (Princeton).

