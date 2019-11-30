Central Catholic loses in overtime to nationally ranked St. Joseph’s Prep

Saturday, November 30, 2019 | 4:55 PM

ALTOONA — Nationally ranked St. Joseph’s Prep needed overtime Saturday to defeat Central Catholic, 31-24, but the WPIAL champion didn’t leave Mansion Park Stadium satisfied with coming close.

The Vikings knew they could have won.

“We hung in strong with a team that’s nationally ranked and that’s always big,” said quarterback Dom Pieto, who guided a go-ahead touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter. “But our guys know we came out and played one of our best games. We should have come out on top.”

Central Catholic led 24-17 with 15 seconds left in the PIAA Class 6A semifinal when St. Joseph’s junior Marvin Harrison Jr. caught a 12-yard, game-tying touchdown on fourth-and-10. The 6-foot-4 son of a former NFL wide receiver was double-covered in the back of the end zone but made a spectacular leaping catch and was ruled inbounds.

Anthony Chadha added the extra point kick for a 24-24 tie.

“I thought we had them,” Central Catholic coach Terry Totten said. “I thought we had deflated them.”

In overtime, St. Joseph’s Prep won the toss, took the ball first and scored in two plays. Hawks quarterback Malik Cooper ran five yards for a touchdown and a 31-24 lead. Central Catholic tried to answer, but Pieto’s third-down pass was intercepted near the goal line.

St. Joseph’s Prep (11-2), ranked No. 22 nationally by USA Today, advanced to the state championship for the sixth time in seven years. The Philadelphia Catholic League power will play District 3 champion Central Dauphin (13-2) at 6 p.m. Saturday in Hershey.

“I think this in essence was the state championship,” Totten said.

Central Catholic (12-2) had lost to St. Joseph’s twice previously in the state finals, but this was likely the team’s most painful loss in recent memory.

“The way it went down, it could very well be,” Totten said.

Central Catholic had led 3-0, 10-7 and 24-17.

Pieto guided Central Catholic’s offense on four scoring drives, the first ending with a 33-yard field goal by Johnathan Opalko on the team’s first possession. Pieto had a 40-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and threw a 51-yard touchdown to Sharod Lindsey in the fourth for a 17-17 tie.

With 6 minutes left, St. Joseph’s Prep seemed to be driving for a go-ahead touchdown. The Hawks had reached Central Catholic’s 34-yard line when the Vikings stopped them there on fourth down.

Central Catholic took possession and moved 66 yards in six plays. A 19-yard touchdown run by Eddy Tillman gave Central a 24-17 lead with 2:46 left in the fourth. Tillman rushed for 142 yards on 24 carries.

St. Joseph’s Prep was playing its third consecutive game without starting quarterback Kyle McCord, a junior committed to Ohio State. In his place, Cooper completed 21 of 24 attempts for 258 yards.

The game-tying drive was an 11-play possession that covered 72 yards. Cooper went 5 for 5 passing for 56 yards on the drive. Facing fourth-and-10 at Central Catholic’s 12-yard line, Cooper was under pressure and on the run when he lobbed a pass toward Harrison in the end zone.

The pass wasn’t intended to go his direction.

“We thought they would double Marv so we tried to take him out of the picture, take some guys with him, and run some guys on underneath routes,” St. Joseph’s Prep coach Tim Roken said.

Instead, Cooper scrambled to his right and found Harrison.

“This one hurts bad,” defensive coordinator Dave Fleming said. “We fought for 48 minutes. It felt like we should have won that football game.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

