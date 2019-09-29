Central Catholic quarterback Dom Pieto commits to play Division I baseball

Sunday, September 29, 2019 | 7:35 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Central Catholic quarterback Dom Pieto throws against Pine-Richland on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Carnegie Mellon.

A day after quarterbacking Central Catholic’s football team to a win over then-No. 1 Pine-Richland, Dom Pieto announced his college commitment.

However, he won’t be throwing footballs in college. Pieto committed Saturday to play baseball at Long Island University, a Division I program that competes in the Northeast Conference.

Pieto is a third baseman, catcher and pitcher for Central Catholic coach Pat Walsh.

The 6-foot, 190-pound senior led Central Catholic’s offense on four touchdown drives in Friday night’s 29-7 victory over Pine-Richland. Among them was a 14-yard touchdown pass from Pieto to Sharod Lindsey.

The Vikings are 5-1 overall and ranked second in WPIAL Class 6A.

LIU reached the NCAA Division I baseball tournament in 2018 as the NEC champion. The team went 20-33 overall last season, which included a victory over ninth-ranked Georgia in February.

The university combined the athletic programs at its Brooklyn and Post campuses this fall. Formerly the Blackbirds and Pioneers, they now compete under the Sharks nickname.

This is a moment I have dreamed of my entire life. This has been a long journey and am so beyond happy to announce that I will be continuing my academic and baseball career at Long Island University. #GoSharks @sean_lubin @Spikes_Baseball @CoachP_LIU @LIU_Baseball pic.twitter.com/suJ1Ib7vL6 — Dom Pieto (@dompieto_) September 28, 2019

Central Catholic 20, Pine-Richland 0 - 1:28 2nd qtr. Sharod Lindsey makes a great grab for a 12-yard touchdown and the Vikings cap it off with a 2-point conversion. pic.twitter.com/jyEM3AP0f6 — Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) September 28, 2019

