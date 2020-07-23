Central Catholic running back Eddy Tillman announces 1st Division I offer
Wednesday, July 22, 2020 | 8:47 PM
Central Catholic running back Eddy Tillman, a 2,000-yard rusher last season, received his first Division I college offer this week.
The 5-foot-8, 165-pound rising senior announced an offer Tuesday from Valparaiso. He already held Division II offers from Slippery Rock, Clarion, Seton Hill, Mercyhurst and Notre Dame College.
Tillman rushed for 2,044 yards and scored 26 touchdowns as Central Catholic won the WPIAL Class 6A title last season and reached the state semifinals.
Valparaiso is an FCS program in the Pioneer Football League with Butler, Davidson, Dayton, Drake, Marist, Morehead State, San Diego and Stetson. The Crusaders went 1-11 last year in coach Landon Fox’s first season.
The school made a recruiting push into Western Pennsylvania last year with then-assistant Dave Bucar, a former WPIAL player. Seneca Valley’s Gabe Miller and Pine-Richland’s Trent Miller each singed with Valparaiso last winter.
Bucar, a Penn-Trafford graduate, is now an offensive analyst at Boston College, but Valparaiso still has a connection to Western Pennsylvania. Offensive coordinator Chris Limbach previously coached at Edinboro.
