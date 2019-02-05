Central Catholic schedules 5-time state champion for Week Zero

Monday, February 4, 2019 | 11:18 PM

Central Catholic scheduled a four-time state champion in Week Zero last season. This year, it’ll be a five-time champion.

The Vikings announced Monday that they’ll play Philadelphia Catholic League power Archbishop Wood this August at the Wolvarena. Wood won PIAA titles in 2011, ’13, ’14, ’16 and ’17.

Week Zero games are Aug. 23 or 24.

The WPIAL lets teams decide whether to schedule a scrimmage or a nonconference game in Week Zero. A year ago, Central Catholic used Week Zero to face Erie Cathedral Prep at the Wolvarena.

Archbishop Wood reached the PIAA Class 5A semifinals this past season before losing to Penn Hills.

