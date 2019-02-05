Central Catholic schedules 5-time state champion for Week Zero

By: Chris Harlan

Monday, February 4, 2019 | 11:18 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, Archbishop Wood defenders bring down Penn Hills' Dante Cephas during the second quarter of their PIAA Class 5A state semifinal Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Chambersburg Area High School.

Central Catholic scheduled a four-time state champion in Week Zero last season. This year, it’ll be a five-time champion.

The Vikings announced Monday that they’ll play Philadelphia Catholic League power Archbishop Wood this August at the Wolvarena. Wood won PIAA titles in 2011, ’13, ’14, ’16 and ’17.

Week Zero games are Aug. 23 or 24.

The WPIAL lets teams decide whether to schedule a scrimmage or a nonconference game in Week Zero. A year ago, Central Catholic used Week Zero to face Erie Cathedral Prep at the Wolvarena.

Archbishop Wood reached the PIAA Class 5A semifinals this past season before losing to Penn Hills.

Our 2019 Week 0 Game will be against the 5-Time PIAA State Champion Archbishop Wood Vikings @WoodFootball The game will be at the Wolvarena #traditionNEVERgraduates #everyOARin @centralvikings — CENTRAL CATHOLIC FOOTBALL (@PCC_FOOTBALL) February 5, 2019

