Central Catholic sets sights on historic 3-peat

Friday, August 13, 2021 | 6:01 AM

Editor’s note: Starting today, Trib HSSN will preview at least one WPIAL conference per day until the start of high school football season Aug. 27.

While 2020 was a unique season for all involved due to pandemic concerns, it was a really wild trip for 2019 WPIAL Class 6A champion Central Catholic.

The Vikings defense, always staunch and formidable, uncharacteristically allowed an average of nearly 25 points per game in its first five contests, losing two of them.

With North Allegheny, Mt. Lebanon and even Seneca Valley playing strong through October, few were talking about the defending champs when the district playoff began.

Consider that a big mistake.

Central Catholic crushed Mt. Lebanon 35-0 in the WPIAL semifinals, and then stunned undefeated and top-seeded North Allegheny 38-24 in the finals to win a second straight crown and the Vikings seventh championship in 16 years.

Now in 2021, the Vikings go for history and three straight WPIAL championships.

“Every day, that’s all we talk about is a three-peat,” Central Catholic senior lineman Donovan Hinish told a Kennywood Park crowd after being named to the Trib HSSN preseason football all-star team. “We’d be the first-ever Central class to have a three-peat. My brother (Kurt) always holds the state ring over me, but I’d be able to hold three straight WPIAL championships over him.”

It won’t be easy with only five starters back on both sides of the ball.

However, Hinish, a senior tackle who is headed to Notre Dame, wasn’t the only Vikings players to earn honors on Trib 25 team.

Super sophomore Anthony Speca is a tight end and inside linebacker who has already received offers from, among others, Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia, Notre Dame and Rutgers.

Senior Gannon Carothers will be a playmaker on offense. He finished second on the team in rushing last year behind the graduated Eddy Tillman.

Senior Antonio Pitts is expected to be the Vikings’ main weapon on the ground.

“We have a couple good prospects at running back,” Central Catholic coach Terry Totten said. “The team has worked very hard to this point.”

Sophomore Payton Wehner is expected to get the nod at quarterback. He saw some playing time as a freshman in 2020 and made a big splash, connecting on his first varsity pass for 47 yards and a touchdown. He also scored on a 4-yard run in a playoff win over Mt. Lebanon.

Central Catholic also returns one of the top kickers in the district in senior Matt Schearer.

Hinish expects the Vikings defense, known as the Chain Gang, to return to its dominant form this fall.

“I prefer defense over offense,” he said. “The Chain Gang is just a group of guys who are going to go out there and sell out together, just a group of crazy guys.”

While there will be plenty of new faces, Central Catholic always is in the golden mix every year. Hinish says it’s a special place because the team is very close.

“There’s a big saying there that tradition never graduates,” he said. “Everyone looks at each other like a brotherhood. I’ve talked to dudes who graduated in 1992, and they talk to me like I’m their equal and everyone there is family.”

Central Catholic

Coach: Terry Totten

2020 record: 6-2, 4-2 in Class 6A

All-time record: 558-321-44

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.27 Imhotep Charter at Wolvarena, 7

9.3 Penn Hills at Dormont Memorial Stadium, 7:30

9.10 at Pine-Richland, 7

9.17 Norwin* at Carnegie-Mellon, 7:30

9.24 at North Allegheny*, 7:30

10.1 Seneca Valley* at Carnegie-Mellon, 7

10.8 at Mt. Lebanon*, 7:30

10.15 at Hempfield*, 7

10.23 Baldwin* at Cupples Stadium, noon

10.29 at Canon-McMillan*, 7

*Conference game

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Adam Obrin*

36-72, 705 yards, 5 TDs

Rushing: Eddy Tillman*

127-982, 10 TDs

Receiving: Eric Benson*

21-335, 4 TDs

*Graduated

FAST FACTS

• Terry Totten begins his 17th season as head coach at Central Catholic with six WPIAL championships under his belt.

• In the last 20 years, Central Catholic has won back-to-back WPIAL football championships three times. The Vikings first repeated in 2003-2004, did it again in 2015-2016 and have won the last two 6A district crowns. They have never been able to three-peat.

• After winning WPIAL gold last November, Central Catholic was ready to embark in the champions-only edition of the PIAA football playoffs in search for a fifth state title; however, the school made the decision not to send the Vikings north to Erie for a quarterfinals game against McDowell due to covid concerns.

• This is the 94th season of Central Catholic football.

