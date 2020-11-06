Central Catholic tops North Allegheny, repeats as WPIAL Class 6A champion

By:

Friday, November 6, 2020 | 11:04 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Bralen Henderson (81) hoists the WPIAL Class 6A championship trophy next to Jackson Farrell after defeating North Allegheny, 38-24, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Martorelli Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Anderson Cynkar returns an interception for a touchdown during the WPIAL Class 6A championship game against North Allegheny Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Martorelli Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Eddy Tillman scores during the second quarter of the WPIAL Class 6A championship game against North Allegheny on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Martorelli Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Eric Benson catches a pass over North Allegheny’s Kolin Dinkins during the second quarter of the WPIAL Class 6A championship game Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Martorelli Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Khalil Dinkins scores past Central Catholic’s Chase Horner during the second quarter of the WPIAL Class 6A championship game Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Martorelli Stadium. Previous Next

Eddy Tillman scored three rushing touchdowns and Central Catholic’s defense was dominant in the second half Friday night, a familiar combination for the Vikings in recent years.

Also familiar? Winning titles.

Defending champion Central Catholic avenged a loss from earlier this season and defeated top-seeded North Allegheny, 38-24, in the WPIAL Class 6A championship at North Hills’ Martorelli Stadium.

The WPIAL title was Central Catholic’s fourth in six years.

That familiar combination of Tillman and tackling was missing in Week 3, when North Allegheny won 35-21 and Tillman was held to 17 yards on 15 carries. In the rematch, Tillman rushed for 132 yards on 26 carries and scored three times. The Vikings defense had four sacks and three interceptions.

Central Catholic (6-2) advances to face the District 10 champion in a PIAA quarterfinal, Nov. 13 or 14.

The Vikings scored on offense, defense and special teams Friday. Anderson Cynkar reached the end zone twice, returning a kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown and taking a pick-six interception 30 yards.

His third-quarter interception headlined a dominant second half from Central Catholic’s defense. The Vikings surrendered only 27 yards from scrimmage in the second half, intercepted North Allegheny quarterback Greg Phillips twice and sacked the senior three times in the fourth quarter alone.

With about 3 minutes left, North Allegheny was pinned against its own goal line hoping for a 91-yard touchdown drive to tie. Instead, Central Catholic freshman linebacker Anthony Speca picked off Phillips and returned the interception to the 1-yard line.

Phillips had thrown only one interception all season.

Tillman plunged into the end zone for a 1-yard score with 2:30 left, pushing Central Catholic’s lead to two touchdowns.

North Allegheny, seeking its first title since 2012, scored touchdowns on its first three possessions to lead 21-10. Central Catholic was almost daring Phillips threw and NA’s senior quarterback took advantage.

Phillips threw a 65-yard touchdown to Mason Kress on the second play of the game and later connected with Khalil Dinkins for a 19-yard score. In between, Nate Hoke added a 1-yard touchdown run for the Tigers.

Central Catholic scored three times in the second quarter to lead 24-21 at half. The third was a 1-yard touchdown run by Tillman 10 seconds before halftime.

This story will be updated.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Central Catholic, North Allegheny