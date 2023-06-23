Central Catholic wide receiver Peter Gonzalez commits to Penn State
Friday, June 23, 2023 | 12:01 AM
Central Catholic wide receiver Peter Gonzalez, one of the state’s top college recruits, committed Friday to Penn State.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound rising senior had narrowed his college options to Penn State, Miami (Fla.) and Virginia Tech. Recruiting website Rivals.com rated Gonzalez as a three-star prospect and ranked him 29th overall in Pennsylvania among 2024 graduates.
Gonzalez visited Penn State’s campus this week. He became the third WPIAL recruit from the 2024 class to pick the Nittany Lions, joining Central Catholic teammate Anthony Speca and Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin.
His father, Pete, played quarterback for Pitt, and the Panthers were among the schools recruiting him. His other offers were from West Virginia, Akron, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Eastern Kentucky, Iowa State, Marshall, Maryland, Syracuse and UConn.
Gonzalez earned all-conference honors at wide receiver last fall for WPIAL Class 6A runner-up Central Catholic. He had 42 receptions for 735 yards and seven touchdowns despite starting his junior season late while recovering from knee surgery.
