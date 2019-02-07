Central Catholic’s Elliot Donald adds Penn State, Notre Dame offers

By: Chris Harlan

Wednesday, February 6, 2019 | 11:21 PM

Central Catholic sophomore Elliot Donald, whose uncle was recently named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year, added two more major college football offers.

A few hours apart Wednesday, the 6-foot-2, 230-pound defensive tackle announced offers from Notre Dame and Penn State. The two additions raised his scholarship total to nine.

Donald already held offers from Pitt, Michigan, Virginia Tech, Ohio State, Kent State, Rutgers and Toledo — uncle Aaron Donald’s alma mater.

