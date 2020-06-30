Central Catholic’s Rocco Salvitti finishes second at state junior championship

Tuesday, June 30, 2020 | 7:06 PM

John Peters shot a 4-under par 67 during the second round Tuesday to capture the Pennsylvania Golf Association’s Junior Boys Championship at the Hershey Country Club.

Peters, of Carlisle, shot a 2-over par 73 Monday.

First-round leaders Rocco Salvitti of Oakmont and Carson Bacha tied for second with a 1-under 141. Both shot a 1-over 72 in the second round.

Local golfers to finish in the Top 20 were Fox Chapel’s Adam Lauer, who finished eighth with a 146, South Fayette’s Luke Lestini, tied for ninth with a 147, and Riverside’s Justin Hand and Oakmont’s Carter Pitcairn, tied for 15th with a 150.

Morgan Meng took the Junior Girls Championship at Lebanon Country Club by finishing with a 2-under 138.

North Allegheny’s Caroline Wrigley finished ninth with a 151 and Greensburg Central Catholic’s Meghan Zambruno tied for 14th with a 155.

