Central Catholic’s Rocco Salvitti still in the hunt at AJGA Southpointe tournament

Wednesday, August 4, 2021 | 11:43 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Rocco Salvitti watches a tee shot at the 2020 WPIAL tournament.

Canonsburg’s Rocco Salvitti is one of the top golfers in the WPIAL.

The Central Catholic rising junior has won numerous tournaments, including the Tri-State Section PGA Junior Championship that qualified him for the PGA Junior Championship. He was also a first-round leader in 2020 Tri-State Open against some of the top professionals and amateurs from the section at Williams Golf and Country Club in Weirton, W.Va.

So it’s no surprise that Salvitti is in contention at the American Junior Golf Association’s Southpointe Tournament at Southpointe Golf Club near Canonsburg.

Salvitti shot an even-par 72 Wednesday during the second round and is two shots behind leader Quinlan Polin (United Kingdom) of Cary, N.C., who shot a 1-under par 71, heading into Thursday’s final round. Polin is at even par 144, and Salvitti is 2-over 146.

Ariihau Faana of Lake Mary, Fla. is third at 4-over 148, while Connor Ritter of East Sparta, Ohio, and first-round tri-leader Ryan Ford of Westfield, Ind., are tied for fourth with a 6-over 150. Ford shot a 5-over 77.

Breckin Taylor of Erie, the other first-round tri-leader, fell back after an 8-over 80 and is tied for eighth at 9-over.

Salvitti’s Central Catholic teammate, senior Carter Pitcairn moved up to 11th place at 10-over 154 after shooting a 3-over 75.

Seneca Valley’s Nolan Nicklas is tied for 12th at 11-over 155 after he shot a 4-over 76.

Penn-Trafford’s Chase Crissman shot a 7-over 79 and is at 159.

Other local golfers in the tournament include Scott Jordan (163), Aidan Oehrle (165), Nick Turowski (177) and Owen Delaney (181). Jack Shearer withdrew from the tournament.

Chaemin Kim (South Korea) of Austin, Texas, maintained a comfortable lead in the girls’ tournament. She shot a 4-over par 76 and is at even-par 144 heading into Thursday’s final round.

Local girls in the tournament include Nina Busch (161), Tara Loughran (172) and Eva Bulger (178).

