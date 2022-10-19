Central Catholic’s Salvitti places 2nd in PIAA golf tourney

Tuesday, October 18, 2022

The WPIAL golfers were shut out of first-place titles at the PIAA championships for a second consecutive year.

The best finish in Class 3A was by Central Catholic senior Rocco Salvitti, who placed second in Class 3A to Dylan Ramsey of Cedar Crest.

Ramsey shot a two-round 4-under-par 140.

He was 1-over during the second round on a cold and windy day at Penn State’s White Course.

Salvitti, the WPIAL champion, shot a 1-under 71 during the final round and finished at 3-under 141.

Central Catholic’s Connor Walker and Butler’s Hunter Swidzinski tied sixth at 4-over 148.

Plum’s Wes Lorish and Peters Township’s Colton Lusk tied for 10th at 5-over 149. Upper St. Clair’s Neil Joon and Moon’s Zack Ross tied for 19th at 6-over 150.

Penn-Trafford junior Nick Turowski placed 24th, stumbling on the back nine of the White Course.

The Class 3A girls winner was Lower Merion’s Sydney Yermish with a 5-under 139.

South Fayette senior Marissa Malosh tied for fourth with Peters Township’s Ellie Benson and Elizabeth Forward’s Mya Morgan at 5-over 149, and North Allegheny’s Katie Rose Rankin finished seventh at 6-over 150.

The Class 2A tournament was held on the Blue Course.

Devon Prep’s Nick Ciocca took top honors finishing with a 6-under 138. Slippery Rock’s Jacob Wolak was second at 5-under.

Uniontown’s Logan Voytish was the WPIAL’s top finisher. He placed sixth with a 3-over 147. Eden Christian Academy’s Luke Gronbeck was 10th at 7-over 151, and WPIAL champion Hunter Jurica (Derry) placed 15th at 10-over 154.

He shot a 1-over 73 during the second round.

Winning the Class 2A girls was Warrior Run’s Hannah Robb at even-par 144.

WPIAL champion Eva Bulger of Quaker Valley tied for seventh at 16-over, and Greensburg Central Catholic’s Izzy Aigner was 12th at 24-over.

