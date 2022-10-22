Central Catholic’s young playmakers lead playoff-clinching win over Seneca Valley

Saturday, October 22, 2022 | 12:18 AM

Central Catholic could’ve accepted a penalty for an out-of-bound kickoff and taken the ball at the 35-yard line, but instead told Seneca Valley to re-kick.

Timid wasn’t an option.

With their playoff hopes on the line Friday night, the Vikings asked their young playmakers to make plays. Sophomore Xxavier Thomas returned that re-kick 88 yards for a touchdown, quarterback Payton Wehner passed for more than 300 yards and receiver Peter Gonzalez scored twice as Central Catholic defeated host Seneca Valley, 28-25, in a key Class 6A victory.

The win clinched Central Catholic (5-4, 2-2) a spot in the WPIAL playoffs as Penn State coach James Franklin flew in by helicopter and watched from the sideline.

“We always knew that we had the right tools and the right players to always go out there and make plays,” said Thomas, who also blocked an extra point. “We just had to execute. Tonight, we did.”

His second-quarter kickoff return gave Central Catholic at 14-13 lead it never lost.

Wehner completed 17 of 29 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns — both to Gonzalez, one of the players Franklin was surely there to see. Gonzalez, a 6-foot-3 junior with a Penn State offer, caught seven passes for 130 yards with touchdowns of 55 and 15 yards.

Sophomore Amari Shields added 10-yard rushing touchdown with less than 10 minutes left for a 28-19 lead. But against a Seneca Valley defense known for its size and strength up front, the Vikings came out throwing.

“We know our record isn’t where we wanted it to be,” said Wehner, a junior. “We knew we were always one step away, so we came out and battled tonight.”

Seneca Valley’s playoff hopes remained in limbo after the loss. despite a 300-yard passing game from Graham Hancox and a three-touchdown effort by receiver Luke Lawson. Lawson had nine catches for 175 yards and scored on catches of 24, 47, 23 yards. His third, with about five-and-half minutes left in the fourth, pulled the Raiders to within three points.

But Central Catholic ran out the clock with eight running plays and a couple of quarterback kneel downs.

Seneca Valley (6-3, 1-2) still can earn a playoff spot with a win next week over North Allegheny or a Canon-McMillan victory over Mt. Lebanon.

“The message is we still have an opportunity to make the postseason,” Seneca Valley coach Ron Butschle said. “We’ve got seven days to get ready. That’s the reality of it.”

Seneca Valley took a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter on a 24-yard pass from Hancox to Lawson, a Navy recruit. The touchdown capped a 12-play, 67-yard drive.

The two seniors connected again early in the second quarter on a 47-yard touchdown pass to lead 13-7, but the extra point kick was blocked by Thomas.

That missed extra point proved costly. The Raiders tried for a two-point conversion in the third quarter and the pass was intercepted in the end zone. In the fourth quarter, another extra point kick was missed.

In a three-point game, those are costly.

“We can’t beat ourselves,” Butschle said. “Not that that team wasn’t a good team, but we did some things, we got ourselves behind the chains. A kickoff return for a touchdown is totally unacceptable. We missed a two-point conversion. We missed a PAT. You can’t beat a good team when you don’t execute those things.”

Immediately after Seneca Valley took a 13-7 lead, the Raiders kicked the ensuing kickoff out of bounds. Central Catholic elected to make them kick again and Thomas returned it 88 yards for a 13-14 lead with 7:23 left before half.

Central Catholic scored again late in the second quarter on a 15-yard catch by Gonzalez to lead 21-13 at half.

Seneca Valley opened the second half with an 11-play, 70-yard touchdown drive ending with a 7-yard run by Sean O’Shea. The junior, who took over at running back in the second half, carried the ball eight times on that drive.

The Raiders tried for the tie but trailed 21-19 when their 2-point pass was intercepted.

A 10-yard touchdown run by Shields early in the fourth quarter extended Central Catholic’s lead to 28-19. The run capped a four-play, 70-yard drive.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

