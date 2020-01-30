Central Michigan offers Jeannette sophomore Brett Birch

Thursday, January 30, 2020 | 3:57 PM

Jeannetteճ Brett Birch participates in the Westmoreland County Coaches Association 7on7 tournament on Thursday July 18, 2019 at Latrobe High School.

Jeannette’s Brett Birch is just a sophomore but his coaches have noted that he can do things on the field that are ahead of his years.

The way he runs routes. The way he makes catches in traffic and covers ground on defense. The way he leads by example.

“One-hundred percent,” Jayhawks coach Roy Hall said.

But Birch knows he can’t get his name on the radar by being passive.

The wide receiver and cornerback attends all of the workouts — in and out of season — uses social media to connect with college coaches, and plays 7-on-7 football in the offseason.

Now he has a Division I scholarship offer — a fruit of his labor.

Birch on Wednesday received an offer to play at Central Michigan, a Football Bowl Subdivision program in the Mid-American Conference.

Birch (5-foot-10, 170 pounds), who runs a 4.6-second 40-yard dash and is big on offseason training, said he isn’t sure when Central Michigan began to recruit him.

“It was surprising for sure,” Birch said. “I’m very thankful and happy for it but I’m not going to be satisfied and stop working because I’ve achieved this goal. It actually makes me want to work harder than ever now.”

Last season, Birch had 23 receptions for 246 yards and two touchdowns, and four interceptions on defense. He also returns kicks and punts.

Very excited to announce that I have earned the opportunity to make my dream of playing D1 football come true and that I have earned my FIRST OFFER from Central Michigan University ????????@SteveFerentz @coachwil_412 pic.twitter.com/e0juRoPLc8 — “ BRETT BIRCH “ (@BirchBrett) January 29, 2020

