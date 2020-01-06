Central Valley and West Greene join Trib HSSN’s state girls basketball rankings

Sunday, January 5, 2020 | 10:40 PM

There were no changes at the top of the first Trib HSSN girls basketball state rankings of 2020.

Upper Dublin (Class 6A), Chartiers Valley (5A), North Catholic (4A), Delone Catholic (3A), Bellwood-Antis (2A) and Jenkintown (A) remain No. 1 as teams return to section/district play.

Six teams were not as fortunate as they lost their seats at the big-kids table.

The WPIAL’s Central Valley and West Greene are new entrants into the rankings, but the biggest splash was made by Loyalsock Township as it debuts at No. 3 in Class 3A.

Here is the latest PIAA Top Five in each of the six classifications through Sunday, Jan. 5. The team’s district is the number in parenthesis after their record followed by the teams ranking from last week.

Class 6A

Team, Record, District, Previous

1. Upper Dublin (6-2, 1) (1)

2. Bethel Park (8-0, 7) (3)

3. Cardinal O’Hara (8-1, 12) (4)

4. Garnet Valley (7-1, 1) (5)

5. Governor Mifflin (6-0, 3) (NR)

Out: Neshaminy (1)

Class 5A

Team, Record, District, Previous

1. Chartiers Valley (9-0, 7) (1)

2. Mechanisburg (8-0, 3) (2)

3. Archbishop Carroll (6-2, 12) (3)

4. Archbishop Wood (4-4, 2) (4)

5. Malvern Villa Maria Academy (5-3, 1) (5)

Out: None

Class 4A

Team, Record, District, Previous

1. North Catholic (7-0, 7) (1)

2. Bethlehem Catholic (9-0, 11) (2)

3. Bermudian Springs (8-0, 3) (3)

4. Scranton Prep (8-0, 2) (NR)

5. Central Valley (8-0, 7) (NR)

Out: Monsignor Bonner-Archbishop Prendergast (12), Grove City (10)

Class 3A

Team, Record, District, Previous

1. Delone Catholic (9-0, 3) (1)

2. Dunmore (6-1, 2) (2)

3. Loyalsock Township (7-0, 4) (NR)

4. St. Basil Academy (7-2, 1) (3)

5. Beaver (8-1, 7) (5)

Out: Camp Hill Trinity (3)

Class 2A

Team, Record, District, Previous

1. Bellwood-Antis (7-0, 6) (1)

2. Linden Hall (8-1, 3) (3)

3. Winchester Thurston (8-0, 7) (4)

4. West Middlesex (6-2, 10) (2)

5. Old Forge (6-2, 2) (5)

Out: None

Class A

Team, Record, District, Previous

1. Jenkintown (9-0, 1) (1)

2. Lancaster Country Day (9-0, 3) (2)

3. Rochester (10-1, 7) (3)

4. West Greene (8-0, 7) (NR)

5. North Clarion (8-0, 9) (NR)

Out: Mount Calvary Christian School (3), Cambridge Springs (10)

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

