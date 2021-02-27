Central Valley claims 1st WPIAL gymnastics title

By: Tribune-Review
Saturday, February 27, 2021 | 11:18 AM

Central Valley’s gymnastics team made history Friday night by capturing the school’s first WPIAL gymnastics title.

The Warriors scored 144.850 overall to edge host Moon (144.650) in the annual competition.

Hopewell (142.675), two-time defending champion Thomas Jefferson (141.950), Baldwin (125.900) and Pine-Richland (122.175) rounded out the scoring.

Central Valley finished first on beam (36.000) and floor (37.125), took second on vault (37.400) and third in bars (34.325).

Carolyn Grimm, Megan Grimm and Sophia Kennelly competed in all four events for Central Valley.

Alyssa Bruno (vault, bars), Cailey Dolata (bars), Hannah Harper (beam), Amber Miles (floor), Paige Warzynski (vault) and Kaylee Refice (beam, floor) also represented the champion Warriors.

The WPIAL individual championships will be held Saturday at Moon.

Watch the live video stream on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Tags: ,

More Gymnastics

Thomas Jefferson gymnasts happy to compete, aim to defend WPIAL title
Baldwin gymnasts ready to defend championship
Plum’s Kvortek sets sights on success at WPIAL gymnastics meet
Trib HSSN June Madness quarterfinals: Amani Johnson, East Allegheny vs. Tabitha Bemis, Quaker Valley
Trib HSSN May Madness: Pine-Richland’s Meghan Klingenberg vs. Quaker Valley’s Tabitha Bemis

HSSN Email Newsletter Sign Up Ad
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me