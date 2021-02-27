Central Valley claims 1st WPIAL gymnastics title

Saturday, February 27, 2021 | 11:18 AM

Submitted by Jeff Grimm The Central Valley gymnastics team captured the 2021 WPIAL championship on Feb. 27, 2021, at Moon.

Central Valley’s gymnastics team made history Friday night by capturing the school’s first WPIAL gymnastics title.

The Warriors scored 144.850 overall to edge host Moon (144.650) in the annual competition.

Hopewell (142.675), two-time defending champion Thomas Jefferson (141.950), Baldwin (125.900) and Pine-Richland (122.175) rounded out the scoring.

Central Valley finished first on beam (36.000) and floor (37.125), took second on vault (37.400) and third in bars (34.325).

Carolyn Grimm, Megan Grimm and Sophia Kennelly competed in all four events for Central Valley.

Alyssa Bruno (vault, bars), Cailey Dolata (bars), Hannah Harper (beam), Amber Miles (floor), Paige Warzynski (vault) and Kaylee Refice (beam, floor) also represented the champion Warriors.

The WPIAL individual championships will be held Saturday at Moon.

Watch the live video stream on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Tags: Central Valley, Moon