Central Valley claims WPIAL title with yet another dominant performance

Friday, November 13, 2020 | 9:22 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Central Valley football team celebrates with the WPIAL championship trophy after defeating Elizabeth Forward, 35-0, in the Class 3A final on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at North Allegheny. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Valley’s Sean FitzSimmons celebrates his sack forcing a fumble during the first quarter of the WPIAL Class 3A championship game against Elizabeth Forward on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at North Allegheny. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Valley’s Landon Alexander carries for a touchdown during the second quarter of the WPIAL Class 3A championship game against Elizabeth Forward on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at North Allegheny. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Valley’s Landon Alexander scores past Elizabeth Forward’s Andrew Soukup during the second quarter of the WPIAL Class 3A championship game on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at North Allegheny. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Valley’s Sean FitzSimmons sacks Elizabeth Forward quarterback Zion White during the second quarter of the WPIAL Class 3A championship game on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at North Allegheny. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Valley’s Stephon Hall scores past Elizabeth Forward’s Charles Buchina during the first quarter of the WPIAL Class 3A championship game on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at North Allegheny. Previous Next

Call it a mercy mission.

Central Valley celebrated its 10th consecutive “mercy rule” victory Friday night, an incredible season-long streak that now includes a 35-0 win over Elizabeth Forward in the WPIAL Class 3A championship at North Allegheny.

The WPIAL title was the second in a row and fourth overall for No. 1 seed Central Valley (10-0). Warriors junior Landon Alexander rushed for 211 yards and three touchdowns, and junior lineman Sean FitzSimmons has six tackles for a loss and disrupted EF’s offense all night.

Central Valley forced the mercy rule with 8 minutes left in the third quarter. A 3-yard touchdown run by quarterback Ameer Dudley gave the Warriors a 35-0 lead.

Under the mercy rule, the clock runs continuously once a team takes a 35-point lead in the second half. CV’s wins this season have been by 49, 43, 28, 50, 51, 35, 51, 49 and 49 points. The Warriors allowed a late touchdown in their 28-point win.

In 2016, Steel Valley became the first team to win every game by the mercy rule after the PIAA adopted the rule in 1998.

The WPIAL championship appearance was the first for No. 3 Elizabeth Forward (8-1).

Central Valley led 28-0 at halftime as Alexander rushed for 172 yards on 12 first-half carries and scored on touchdown runs of 10, 41 and 31 yards. He scored on three consecutive second-quarter drives.

This story will be updated.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Central Valley, Elizabeth Forward