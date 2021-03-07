Central Valley gymnasts claim 3 all-around titles at PA Classic

Sunday, March 7, 2021 | 8:06 PM

Submitted by Ron Ledbetter Central Valley’s Megan Grimm (center) followed up her WPIAL championship (pictured) with a PA Classic all-around title in the all-around scoring.

Central Valley gymnasts added to their recent medal haul with more first-place finishes Saturday at the PA Classic state championship meet at their home gym, Monaca Turners.

Freshmen Megan Grimm and Amber Wilson, who won WPIAL championships in the Gold and Silver divisions, respectively, on Feb. 27, claimed all-around titles at the PA Classic in the same divisions.

Grimm finished with a score of 36.725 in all-around, bolstered by first-place finishes in vault (9.550) and beam (9.300). She was fourth in bars and ninth on floor exercise.

Wilson won Silver all-around with 35.300 points, including gold medals in vault (9.200), bars (8.800) and floor (8.850). She was sixth in beam.

Central Valley sophomore Mia Marchionda took first all-around in the Bronze Division with a score of 32.275. She was first in beam (8.225) and was second in bars, third in floor and fifth in vault.

The Diamond Division all-around title went to Altoona’s Gracie Weaver (38.350), who won the beam event (9.500) and took second in the other three apparatuses.

Central Valley’s Carolyn Grimm, who was the WPIAL champion last week, finished second (37.725) in the Diamond Division. She was first in vault (9.825) and floor (9.725), sixth in beam and ninth on bars.

Mt. Lebanon’s Sarah Eskew was first on bars (9.600).

In Gold, the other event winners were Altoona’s Sofia Fanelli on bars (9.200) and Central Valley’s Amber Miles on floor (9.250). Central Valley’s Danika Sudar was the beam champion (8.750) in Silver Division.

Other Bronze Division event winners were Beaver’s Emma Ferricks in vault (8.725), Central Valley’s Mia Santilli on bars (7.600) and Huntingdon’s Rachel Goodman on floor (8.150).

Moon won the Gold Division team title with 147.100 points, ahead of WPIAL champion Central Valley (146.450) and Altoona (145.250). Hopewell, Thomas Jefferson and West Allegheny rounded out the team scoring.

Waynesboro won the Silver Division team title with 140.500 points, ahead of St. Marys, Bellefonte, Baldwin and DuBois.

