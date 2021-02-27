Central Valley gymnasts sweep WPIAL individual championships

Saturday, February 27, 2021 | 9:53 PM

Submitted by Ron Ledbetter Central Valley’s Carolyn Grimm (first), Hopewell’s Ashlynn Ealy (second) and Hempfield’s Kayce Tomasic (third) were the top finishers in the Diamond Division at the WPIAL gymnastics championships Feb. 27, 2021, at Moon. Submitted by Ron Ledbetter Central Valley’s Megan Grimm (first), Blackhawk’s Leah DeChellis (second) and Central Valley’s Alyssa Bruno (third) were the top finishers in the Gold Division at the WPIAL gymnastics championships Feb. 27, 2021, at Moon. Submitted by Ron Ledbetter Central Valley’s Amber Wilson (first), Hopewell’s Olivia Sedlacek (second) and Beaver’s Alexandria Biela (third) were the top finishers in the Silver Division at the WPIAL gymnastics championships Feb. 27, 2021, at Moon. Previous Next

Central Valley gymnasts capped off the program’s championship weekend with a clean sweep.

A day after winning the district team crown, Warriors gymnasts won all-around titles in all three divisions Saturday at the WPIAL individual championships Saturday at Moon.

Senior Carolyn Grimm finished first in the Diamond Division, her freshman sister, Megan, won the Gold Division title, and freshman Amber Wilson took top honors in the Silver Division.

“It felt amazing, honestly,” Carolyn said. “I just wanted to go into the meet doing the best I could and whatever my best got me I would be happy with. It’s crazy to think it gave me first.”

Carolyn Grimm scored 38.750 in all-around after winning the beam (9.800) and floor (9.675) events and taking second in bars (9.525) and vault (9.750). Her score in beam was a WPIAL record.

“When I saw the score I was overwhelmed,” she said. “I did not realize the routine was that good, but I was so thankful that I was able to perform that well and my training paid off. My coaches always told me I could score high, and I never believed them ‘till tonight.”

Carolyn Grimm, who was the WPIAL Gold Division champion as a freshman, topped Hopewell’s Ashlynn Ealy (37.725) and Hempfield’s Kayce Tomasic (37.375) in the all-around scoring.

Mt. Lebanon’s Sara Eskew (9.725) won the bars and Tomasic won the vault (9.600) in the Diamond Division.

In the Gold Division, Megan Grimm (36.200) won the vault (9.525) and edged Blackhawk’s Leah DeChellis (35.625) and teammate Alyssa Bruno (35.275) in all-around.

“Her routine was amazing,” Carolyn said of her sister. “Honestly, the best she’s ever done.”

Plum’s Sarah Kvortek won the bars (8.700) and Thomas Jefferson’s Ella Costa won the beam (9.400) and floor (9.200).

In the Silver Division, Wilson won the floor (8.750) and vault (9.325) to take the all-around (34.735) ahead of Hopewell’s Olivia Sedlacek (34.475) and Beaver’s Alexandria Biela (33.500).

Central Valley’s Cailey Dolata won the bars (8.500), and Sedlacek won beam (8.800).

Check out an archived video stream broadcast of the championships on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

