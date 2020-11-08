Central Valley quarterback Ameer Dudley set commitment date

Sunday, November 8, 2020 | 11:54 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Valley quarterback Ameer Dudley works out next to head coach Mark Lyons during practice on Aug. 12, 2020, in Center.

Central Valley quarterback Ameer Dudley has a big game and a big decision ahead.

The senior on Friday will try to win the WPIAL Class 3A championship for the second year in a row. A few days later, he’ll make his college commitment. Dudley (6-foot-2, 188 pounds) announced on Twitter that he’ll reveal his college destination Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

He lists almost a dozen Division I FCS and FBS offers including Albany, Army, Colgate and Lehigh. Harvard, Dartmouth and Yale were among his Ivy League options.

Locally, both Duquesne and Robert Morris have recruited him.

Dudley has completed 55 of 87 passes this season for 936 yards with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s also rushed for 241 yards.

Central Valley is 9-0 and all nine wins have ended with the mercy rule. When a team is winning by 35 points or more in the second half, the clock runs continuously.

Dudley threw for three touchdowns in Friday’s 70-21 semifinal victory over Keystone Oaks.

No. 1 seed Central Valley faces No. 3 Elizabeth Forward (8-0) in the WPIAL Class 3A final at 7 p.m. Friday at North Allegheny.

Dudley was a member of the Trib 25 as a junior. Central Valley won the WPIAL title a year ago and finished as the state runner-up.