Central Valley rolls to 3rd straight WPIAL Class 3A championship

Saturday, November 27, 2021 | 2:53 PM

Central Valley (13-0) won its third consecutive Class 3A championship and the fifth in the 12-year history of the school Saturday afternoon with a 52-15 victory over North Catholic at Heinz Field.

Senior running back Landon Alexander rushed for 217 yards and scored two touchdowns. Junior defensive back Jayvin Thompson scored twice on pass plays and intercepted four Trojans passes.

The Warriors, now 27-6 all time in WPIAL playoff games, forced six turnovers and held the Trojans to minus-1 yard net rushing over the first three periods.

North Catholic (12-1) was seeking its second WPIAL championship.

Central Valley, a merger of Monaca and Center high schools in 2010, will move on to the PIAA semifinals next weekend.

Tags: Central Valley, North Catholic