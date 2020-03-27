Central Valley safety Stephon Hall adds WVU, Navy scholarship offers

Friday, March 27, 2020 | 11:09 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Valley’s Stephon Hall (25) and Hunter Mitchell celebrate after stopping Aliquippa on a two-point conversion in overtime during the WPIAL Class 3A championship game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field.

The coronavirus pandemic has kept Central Valley junior safety Stephon Hall from taking visits to colleges around the region.

It hasn’t, however, slowed down college coaches from offering him scholarship opportunities.

Hall picked up offers from West Virginia and Navy on Thursday. He also was offered by Boston College this week and Army, Syracuse and Wake Forest last week.

“I’m looking for a school that will give me the best opportunity to play,” Hall said.

He also has offers from Pitt, Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Toledo and William & Mary.