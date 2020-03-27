Central Valley safety Stephon Hall adds WVU, Navy scholarship offers
Friday, March 27, 2020 | 11:09 AM
The coronavirus pandemic has kept Central Valley junior safety Stephon Hall from taking visits to colleges around the region.
It hasn’t, however, slowed down college coaches from offering him scholarship opportunities.
Hall picked up offers from West Virginia and Navy on Thursday. He also was offered by Boston College this week and Army, Syracuse and Wake Forest last week.
“I’m looking for a school that will give me the best opportunity to play,” Hall said.
He also has offers from Pitt, Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Toledo and William & Mary.
The 6-foot-1, 165-pound slot back/safety had 46 tackles last season in helping the Warriors (13-2) capture the WPIAL Class 3A title and finish as runners-up in the PIAA playoffs.
Hall also had 10 rushing touchdowns, plus one receiving and one on defense.
He’s a two-star recruit according to rivals.com and three-star on 247sports.com.
Hall is one of three Division I recruits on the Central Valley roster, joining junior quarterback Ameer Dudley and receiver/defensive back Myles Walker.
