Central Valley seeks 3rd straight WPIAL title, unbeaten North Catholic could spoil plans

Saturday, November 27, 2021 | 3:00 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Valley’s Matt Merritt rolls out to pass against Aliquippa on Sept. 10, 2021, at The Pit.

When Central Valley takes the field Saturday, this will be the third WPIAL championship appearance in a row for some of the team’s starters.

So, they expected to be here.

“It’s just another game,” said senior linebacker Matt Merritt, who’s already a two-time WPIAL champion. “It’s another game to prove who we are, prove we’re a powerhouse. We want to get another title, another banner in the gym.”

The Warriors are 37-2 over the past three seasons combined and have won 24 games in a row, the longest active winning streak in the state. At times, they’ve made winning look easy, outscoring their first two playoff opponents 92-0 combined. They’ve scored at least 41 points seven times and twice topped 60.

“We’ve been doing this for a long time now, ever since we were kids back in termites and mighty mites,” Merritt said. “I think we won four championships in a row, so this is definitely nothing new for us.”

Yet, ready to test them at Heinz Field is an opponent that waited awhile for this title chance. No. 1 seed Central Valley (12-0) faces No. 2 North Catholic (12-0) in the WPIAL Class 3A final at noon Saturday.

North Catholic last reached the finals in 2013.

“It’s an awesome opportunity for both football teams,” Trojans coach Patrick O’Shea said. “Obviously, it’s our first time there in quite a while. To play a team of their caliber is an exciting challenge for everybody. … I don’t know how many people had us in there, but I think everyone knew Central Valley was going to be there for the program they’ve built and the team they have.”

That is why in practice this week, O’Shea said he focused on his players’ thoughts as much as their technique. Facing a two-time defending WPIAL champion and reigning state champion can be a daunting mental challenge.

Consider, East Allegheny lost 41-0 to Central Valley in the quarterfinals, and Elizabeth Forward fell 51-0 in the semifinals. O’Shea wants his players ready for whatever comes in the first seven, eight or nine minutes of real time after kickoff — good or bad.

“Over the last 12 weeks, I think the physical part of football is in place,” O’Shea said. “I think the kids know that they’re able to physically play the game at a high level. I think emotionally they know how to play it. This week I’m just focused on making sure they’re mentally prepared for it.”

Central Valley has jumped on many teams early.

The Warriors outscored their 12 opponents 160-7 in the first quarter combined. Not since Week 1 has a team scored a first-quarter point against them. Yet, North Catholic also has a knack for strong starts. The Trojans outscored teams 159-7 in the first quarter.

“Part of the game is being mentally patient and not doing anything to put us in a situation early,” O’Shea said. “Against a team like Central Valley, you just can’t climb out of that. That’s in all due respect to them, you just can’t do that to yourself.”

North Catholic’s offense has relied on senior quarterback Joey Prentice, a 1,500-yard passers with 22 touchdowns. His 1-yard touchdown run was the only points in a 7-0 semifinal win over Avonworth. Multi-positional senior Kyle Tipinski leads the team in rushing yards (514), receiving yards (516) and touchdowns (17).

North Catholic’s offense averages 40.7 points per game and its defense allows 7.7. The Trojans have shut out seven opponents. Central Valley averages 47.7 and 6.3 with five shutouts.

The Warriors’ top weapon is running back Landon Alexander. The senior has 1,730 rushing yards and 28 total touchdowns. He rushed for 368 yards combined in CV’s two playoff wins.

Central Valley’s last loss came in the 2019 PIAA finals, but the lineup has changed much in the seasons since. CV coach Mark Lyons counts only Merritt, Sean FitzSimmons, Jack Bible, Bryce Wilson and Jackson Tonya as current players who contributed to that 2019 postseason run.

Since last season, the Warriors also graduated two Division I playmakers and a 1,300-yard quarterback who’s now at Harvard. So, making a third straight appearance in the WPIAL finals was never a guarantee.

“Some people expected us back,” Lyons said, “and I think some people might have thought we’d take a little hit because of some of the guys we lost last year. But our guys find a way to turn it around as a motivator, to say, ‘Hey, there are people out there doubting us.’”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

