Central Valley trio announces 1st FBS offers from same MAC school

By:

Wednesday, January 29, 2020 | 3:57 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Valley’s Stephon Hall (25) celebrates his mercy-inducing touchdown with quarterback Ameer Dudley during the second quarter against Aliquippa Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at The Pit in Aliquippa.

Central Valley teammates Ameer Dudley, Stephon Hall and Myles Walker celebrated a WPIAL football championship last fall at Heinz Field.

Now, one college wants to keep them together.

The juniors announced offers Tuesday from Central Michigan, giving them their first Division I FBS options. Dudley, the team’s quarterback, earlier announced an FCS offer from William & Mary.

Central Valley (13-2) won the WPIAL Class 3A title and finished the season as the state runner-up.

Dudley (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) passed for 1,938 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also rushed for 555 yards, scored nine touchdowns and was selected for the TribLive HSSN Terrific 25.

Walker (5-10, 155) and Hall (6-2, 165) each scored 12 touchdowns last season and did so in a variety of ways. Walker had five touchdowns catches, two rushing scores, four on special teams and one on defense. Hall had 10 rushing touchdowns, one receiving and one on defense.

Hall made 46 solo tackles and Walker had 33.

Central Michigan went 8-6 overall last season, 6-2 in the conference and finished as the MAC runner-up. The Chippewas lost to San Diego, 48-11, in the New Mexico Bowl.