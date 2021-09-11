Central Valley’s Landon Alexander gets birthday wish, defeats rival Aliquippa

Saturday, September 11, 2021 | 12:06 AM

Landon Alexander wished for a win on his 18th birthday.

The running back got that and more Friday night as Central Valley defeated rival Aliquippa, 21-12, in a nonconference game at the Quips’ Aschman Stadium. The senior rushed for 221 yards on 23 carries and scored twice in a heated rematch from the 2019 WPIAL championships.

“I was locked in from the top,” said Alexander, who turned momentum with two long runs. “I wasn’t playing.”

With Central Valley clinging to a two-point, fourth-quarter lead, Alexander sprung free for a 49-yard gain down to the 5-yard line. From there, teammate Bret FitzSimmons scored on the next play, pushing the Warriors’ lead to nine points with about 7 minutes left.

What made Alexander’s run so significant was the situation. It came seconds after a failed fourth-down pass by Aliquippa in Central Valley territory. The Quips went from trying to take the lead to seeing the Warrior score again.

“When you can swing the field position and get down in the red zone on one play, that’s a big momentum (shift),” Central Valley coach Mark Lyons said. “You could tell our guys had a bounce back in their step. (The Quips) may have been coming out of the huddle just a step slower.”

Earlier, Alexander had broken a 75-yard run in the first quarter that set up himself for an 11-yard touchdown run that gave Central Valley a 7-0 lead. He added a two-yard TD run in the second quarter when he somersaulted into the end zone for a 14-0 lead.

Yet, the Quips had done a good job of bottling him up. Of his 23 carries, 17 went for six yards or less. Of those, 11 gained three yards or less. But Alexander stayed patient.

“Every play is not going to be a big play,” Alexander said. “Everyone wants one but you’ve got to know your role and just let the play work. … Sometimes you have to run and get hit to set up a bigger run in the future.”

The Beaver County rivals hadn’t met since that 2019 championship at Heinz Field that Central Valley won 13-12. The two teams no longer share a conference or a classification. Central Valley (3-0) was ranked first in WPIAL Class 3A. Aliquippa (1-1) was third in Class 4A.

The Quips, who trailed 14-0 at halftime, scored twice in the second half. Their second touchdown was on a one-yard run by senior Floyd Sims on the first play of the fourth quarter. But a tying two-point run by junior Isaiah Martinez was stuffed short of the goal line, leaving CV ahead 14-12.

Aliquippa’s first touchdown was an 81-yard, third-quarter pass from sophomore quarterback Quentin Goode to wideout Jamar Jeter. The extra point kick was blocked.

This story will be updated.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

