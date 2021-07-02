Central Valley’s Mark Lyons nominated for NFL high school coach of the year
Central Valley’s Mark Lyons was among 32 nominees announced Thursday for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year award.
Each NFL team can recommend one candidate and Lyons’ was the Pittsburgh Steelers’ nominee. Lyons, who’s entering his 12th season at Central Valley, won WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A titles last fall. The state title was the team’s first.
The Warriors finished 12-0 and won their first 11 games by mercy rule.
The 32 coaches were chosen “for their character and integrity, leadership, dedication to the community, commitment to player health and safety and on-field success,” according to the NFL.
The NFL will pick two finalists and announce a winner this summer
“This year’s 32 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year nominees represent the crucial role that high school football coaches play in positively shaping the character of players,” NFL Foundation executive director Alexia Gallagher said in a statement. “We are proud to honor these coaches who have provided exemplary mentorship to student-athletes both on and off the field.”
The winner receives a $12,500 grant from Nike and the NFL Foundation, and the winning coach’s football team gets an additional $17,500. The second finalist receives $7,500 with $12,500 going to the football team.
The 30 other nominees receive $1,000.
The coaching award has been around since 2010. Recent nominees from the WPIAL included Thomas Jefferson’s Bill Cherpak, and since-retired coaches Jim Render of Upper St. Clair and Jerry Veshio of Quaker Valley.
No Steelers nominee has won.
Former St. Joseph’s Prep coach Gabe Infante won the 2018 award as the Philadelphia Eagles nominee.
Honored and very thankful to the Pittsburgh Steeler’s organization for the nomination. #CVwarriors https://t.co/Dr4hVbY7Zf
— Mark Lyons (@CoachLyonsCVfb) July 1, 2021
2020 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year
NFL team, Coach, High school
Arizona Cardinals, Rick Garretson, Chandler
Atlanta Falcons, Derrick Avery, Booker T. Washington
Baltimore Ravens, Emanuel Glover, Reginald F. Lewis
Buffalo Bills, Derek Annechino, Aquinas Institute
Carolina Panthers, Jupiter Wilson, Hickory Ridge
Chicago Bears, Robert Moynihan, Harlem
Cincinnati Bengals, Travis Pendleton, Ironton
Cleveland Browns, Marty Gibbons, Lake Catholic
Dallas Cowboys, Rodney McLain, Poteet
Denver Broncos, Zac Lemon, Eaton
Detroit Lions, Rob Zimmerman, Dewitt
Green Bay Packers, Tom Chase, Randolph
Houston Texans, Jon Kay, North Shore
Indianapolis Colts, Eric Moore, Center Grove
Jacksonville Jaguars, Adam Geis, Sandalwood
Kansas City Chiefs, Tom Radke, Saint James Academy
Las Vegas Raiders, Jon Hicks, Las Vegas
Los Angeles Chargers, Gabriel Arellano, Montebello
Los Angeles Rams, Lorenzo Hernandez, Garfield
Miami Dolphins, Earl Sims, Gulliver Preparatory School
Minnesota Vikings, Rex Metzger, Hills-Beaver Creek
New England Patriots, Manny Lopez, Norwood
New Orleans Saints, Ryan Gregory, Oak Grove
New York Giants, Benjie Wimberly, Hackensack (N.J.)
New York Jets, Robert Gogerty, Cedar Grove
Philadelphia Eagles, Al Crosby, Neumann-Goretti
Pittsburgh Steelers, Mark Lyons, Central Valley
San Francisco 49ers, Joe Bates, Skyline
Seattle Seahawks, Rick Steele, Hockinson
Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chris Davidson, Ridge
Tennessee Titans, Keith Henry, Coalfield
Washington Football Team, Eric Ludden, Massaponax
