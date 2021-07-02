Central Valley’s Mark Lyons nominated for NFL high school coach of the year

Friday, July 2, 2021 | 5:53 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Valley football coach Mark Lyons is among 32 nominees for Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year.

Central Valley’s Mark Lyons was among 32 nominees announced Thursday for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year award.

Each NFL team can recommend one candidate and Lyons’ was the Pittsburgh Steelers’ nominee. Lyons, who’s entering his 12th season at Central Valley, won WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A titles last fall. The state title was the team’s first.

The Warriors finished 12-0 and won their first 11 games by mercy rule.

The 32 coaches were chosen “for their character and integrity, leadership, dedication to the community, commitment to player health and safety and on-field success,” according to the NFL.

The NFL will pick two finalists and announce a winner this summer

“This year’s 32 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year nominees represent the crucial role that high school football coaches play in positively shaping the character of players,” NFL Foundation executive director Alexia Gallagher said in a statement. “We are proud to honor these coaches who have provided exemplary mentorship to student-athletes both on and off the field.”

The winner receives a $12,500 grant from Nike and the NFL Foundation, and the winning coach’s football team gets an additional $17,500. The second finalist receives $7,500 with $12,500 going to the football team.

The 30 other nominees receive $1,000.

The coaching award has been around since 2010. Recent nominees from the WPIAL included Thomas Jefferson’s Bill Cherpak, and since-retired coaches Jim Render of Upper St. Clair and Jerry Veshio of Quaker Valley.

No Steelers nominee has won.

Former St. Joseph’s Prep coach Gabe Infante won the 2018 award as the Philadelphia Eagles nominee.

Honored and very thankful to the Pittsburgh Steeler’s organization for the nomination. #CVwarriors https://t.co/Dr4hVbY7Zf — Mark Lyons (@CoachLyonsCVfb) July 1, 2021

2020 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year

NFL team, Coach, High school

Arizona Cardinals, Rick Garretson, Chandler

Atlanta Falcons, Derrick Avery, Booker T. Washington

Baltimore Ravens, Emanuel Glover, Reginald F. Lewis

Buffalo Bills, Derek Annechino, Aquinas Institute

Carolina Panthers, Jupiter Wilson, Hickory Ridge

Chicago Bears, Robert Moynihan, Harlem

Cincinnati Bengals, Travis Pendleton, Ironton

Cleveland Browns, Marty Gibbons, Lake Catholic

Dallas Cowboys, Rodney McLain, Poteet

Denver Broncos, Zac Lemon, Eaton

Detroit Lions, Rob Zimmerman, Dewitt

Green Bay Packers, Tom Chase, Randolph

Houston Texans, Jon Kay, North Shore

Indianapolis Colts, Eric Moore, Center Grove

Jacksonville Jaguars, Adam Geis, Sandalwood

Kansas City Chiefs, Tom Radke, Saint James Academy

Las Vegas Raiders, Jon Hicks, Las Vegas

Los Angeles Chargers, Gabriel Arellano, Montebello

Los Angeles Rams, Lorenzo Hernandez, Garfield

Miami Dolphins, Earl Sims, Gulliver Preparatory School

Minnesota Vikings, Rex Metzger, Hills-Beaver Creek

New England Patriots, Manny Lopez, Norwood

New Orleans Saints, Ryan Gregory, Oak Grove

New York Giants, Benjie Wimberly, Hackensack (N.J.)

New York Jets, Robert Gogerty, Cedar Grove

Philadelphia Eagles, Al Crosby, Neumann-Goretti

Pittsburgh Steelers, Mark Lyons, Central Valley

San Francisco 49ers, Joe Bates, Skyline

Seattle Seahawks, Rick Steele, Hockinson

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chris Davidson, Ridge

Tennessee Titans, Keith Henry, Coalfield

Washington Football Team, Eric Ludden, Massaponax

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

