Central Valley’s Myles Walker commits to Akron
By:
Tuesday, August 4, 2020 | 2:15 PM
Central Valley’s Myles Walker, who celebrated a WPIAL football title last fall, committed Monday to Akron.
The rising senior announced his decision on Twitter.
The 5-foot-10, 165-pound defensive back and wide receiver also had offers from Duquesne, Kent State and New Hampshire.
Walker scored 12 touchdowns in multiple different ways last season, including three in a victory over North Catholic. In that game, he scored rushing, receiving and on a kick return.
He finished as the team’s second-leading receiver with 23 catches. On defense, he had 71 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery.
Central Valley went 14-2 last season, won the WPIAL Class 3A title and finished as the state runner-up.
Respect my decision???????? pic.twitter.com/NPYxEJdthv
— Myles Walker???????? (@mwalker_13) August 4, 2020
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Central Valley
More Football• Former WPIAL star Phil Jurkovec receives NCAA waiver, eligible at Boston College
• Uniontown votes to cancel fall football, soccer seasons
• PIAA emphasizes ban on spectators comes from Gov. Wolf — not PIAA
• Longtime coach Sonny Thomas could be on brink of final season on sideline
• Dayton extends 1st Division I offers to 3 WPIAL football recruits