Central Valley’s Myles Walker commits to Akron

By:

Tuesday, August 4, 2020 | 2:15 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Valley’s Myles Walker carries against Aliquippa on Oct. 25, 2019, at The Pit.

Central Valley’s Myles Walker, who celebrated a WPIAL football title last fall, committed Monday to Akron.

The rising senior announced his decision on Twitter.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound defensive back and wide receiver also had offers from Duquesne, Kent State and New Hampshire.

Walker scored 12 touchdowns in multiple different ways last season, including three in a victory over North Catholic. In that game, he scored rushing, receiving and on a kick return.

He finished as the team’s second-leading receiver with 23 catches. On defense, he had 71 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery.

Central Valley went 14-2 last season, won the WPIAL Class 3A title and finished as the state runner-up.