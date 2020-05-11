Century Soccer nears program record for college recruits

Monday, May 11, 2020 | 12:23 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair goalkeeper Jill Rocco makes a save next to Peters Twp.’s Alexis Pirosko during their game Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Upper St. Clair High School.

Century Soccer is one of the region’s most popular clubs, and it continues to help churn out dozens of college recruits.

The club was headed toward a record-breaking year for next-level commitments before the coronavirus, but it likely will set a new mark as recruiting begins to return to normalcy and additional players make decisions.

To date, Century has 41 Division I commits — 21 boys and 20 girls. The record of 42 was set with last year’s class.

Over the last three years, the club has produced 117 collegiate players.

Recruits from this year’s senior class:

Girls

Annabel Thomas (Canon-McMillan) — Akron

Brenna Springer (Greensburg Central Catholic) — Akron

Caitlyn Berl (Oakland Catholic) — Robert Morris

Callie Cunningham (Connellsville) — Kent State

Emma Delk (Wheeling Park, W.Va.) — Fairmont State

Haleigh Finale (South Park) — Robert Morris

Eva Frankovic (Norwin) — Pitt

Sophia Galietta (Bethel Park) — Westminster

Jules Gianni (Upper St. Clair) — Dickinson

Sierra Hankey (Penn Hills) — Washington & Jefferson

Lanie McLaughlin (Hampton) — Youngstown State

Samantha Nemeth (GCC) — IUP

Madisyn Neundorfer (Gateway) — Duquesne

Sarah Nguyen (Penn-Trafford) — Akron

Christa Palla (Kiski Area) — Morehead State

Sidney Palla (Kiski Area) — Morehead State

Dalaney Ranallo (Thomas Jefferson) — Kent State

Jill Rocco (Upper St. Clair) — Akron

Hannah Stuck (Peters Township) — Bucknell

Leah Vinay (Steel Valley) — Waynesburg

Boys

Ryan Augustine (North Catholic) — Ohio Northern

Niko Apodiakos (Belle Vernon) — Seton Hill

Andrew Cassano (Bethel Park) — Penn State Behrend

Gavin Chappel (West Allegheny) — Marietta

Luke Gildea (Plum) — Slippery Rock

Luke Gladden (Canon-McMillan) — Presbyterian

Connor Hudson (Franklin Regional) — Presbyterian

Leo Iacovangelo (Charleroi) — Saint Vincent

Jace Kepich (Charleroi) — Pitt-Greensburg

Justin Kopay (Moon) — South Carolina

Ben Lander (Montour) — Pitt-Greensburg

Evan Michalek (Shaler) — Waynesburg

Aiden Moncavage (Bethel Park) — Sheffield Hallam

Justin Parsons (University, W.Va) — Cal (Pa.)

Fritz Reiter (Quaker Valley) — Gettysburg

Tommy Samosky (Canon-McMillan) — Seton Hill

Luke Shook (Butler) — Robert Morris

Zach Vanek (Hempfield) — Cal (Pa.)

Nate Ward (Greensburg Central Catholic) — Indiana

Cullin Woytovich (Charleroi) — Cal (Pa.)

Ross Ziemianski (Kiski Area) — Grove City

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

