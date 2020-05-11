Century Soccer nears program record for college recruits
Monday, May 11, 2020 | 12:23 PM
Century Soccer is one of the region’s most popular clubs, and it continues to help churn out dozens of college recruits.
The club was headed toward a record-breaking year for next-level commitments before the coronavirus, but it likely will set a new mark as recruiting begins to return to normalcy and additional players make decisions.
To date, Century has 41 Division I commits — 21 boys and 20 girls. The record of 42 was set with last year’s class.
Over the last three years, the club has produced 117 collegiate players.
Recruits from this year’s senior class:
Girls
Annabel Thomas (Canon-McMillan) — Akron
Brenna Springer (Greensburg Central Catholic) — Akron
Caitlyn Berl (Oakland Catholic) — Robert Morris
Callie Cunningham (Connellsville) — Kent State
Emma Delk (Wheeling Park, W.Va.) — Fairmont State
Haleigh Finale (South Park) — Robert Morris
Eva Frankovic (Norwin) — Pitt
Sophia Galietta (Bethel Park) — Westminster
Jules Gianni (Upper St. Clair) — Dickinson
Sierra Hankey (Penn Hills) — Washington & Jefferson
Lanie McLaughlin (Hampton) — Youngstown State
Samantha Nemeth (GCC) — IUP
Madisyn Neundorfer (Gateway) — Duquesne
Sarah Nguyen (Penn-Trafford) — Akron
Christa Palla (Kiski Area) — Morehead State
Sidney Palla (Kiski Area) — Morehead State
Dalaney Ranallo (Thomas Jefferson) — Kent State
Jill Rocco (Upper St. Clair) — Akron
Hannah Stuck (Peters Township) — Bucknell
Leah Vinay (Steel Valley) — Waynesburg
Boys
Ryan Augustine (North Catholic) — Ohio Northern
Niko Apodiakos (Belle Vernon) — Seton Hill
Andrew Cassano (Bethel Park) — Penn State Behrend
Gavin Chappel (West Allegheny) — Marietta
Luke Gildea (Plum) — Slippery Rock
Luke Gladden (Canon-McMillan) — Presbyterian
Connor Hudson (Franklin Regional) — Presbyterian
Leo Iacovangelo (Charleroi) — Saint Vincent
Jace Kepich (Charleroi) — Pitt-Greensburg
Justin Kopay (Moon) — South Carolina
Ben Lander (Montour) — Pitt-Greensburg
Evan Michalek (Shaler) — Waynesburg
Aiden Moncavage (Bethel Park) — Sheffield Hallam
Justin Parsons (University, W.Va) — Cal (Pa.)
Fritz Reiter (Quaker Valley) — Gettysburg
Tommy Samosky (Canon-McMillan) — Seton Hill
Luke Shook (Butler) — Robert Morris
Zach Vanek (Hempfield) — Cal (Pa.)
Nate Ward (Greensburg Central Catholic) — Indiana
Cullin Woytovich (Charleroi) — Cal (Pa.)
Ross Ziemianski (Kiski Area) — Grove City
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .
