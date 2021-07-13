Championship appearances help Quaker Valley claim Class 4A Trib Cup

Monday, July 12, 2021 | 9:02 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Thomas Pangburn (left) and Will Sirianni play against South Park during the WPIAL Class AA boys tennis doubles championship Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at North Allegheny High School.

Other WPIAL Class 4A schools may have won more district or state championships this past school year, but a consistently strong effort across the board each season and winning its lone WPIAL crown in the spring helped Quaker Valley win another HSSN Trib Cup championship.

The Quakers came close to a championship in three sports before striking gold in the spring with a WPIAL boys team tennis title.

Quaker Valley settled for WPIAL silver in boys golf, girls basketball and girls swimming before edging South Park to win the 2021 WPIAL Class AA boys team tennis championship.

The HSSN Trib Cup is a yearlong competition to determine the top WPIAL sports program in each classification. It awards points for section or conference championships, district and state playoff berths and district and state championships and runners-up.

Schools earn points for playoff berths, section championships, PIAA playoff berths and for winning WPIAL or PIAA championships or for a district or state runner-up.

Quaker Valley also scored points in boys and girls soccer, girls volleyball, girls tennis, boys basketball, baseball, girls track and boys and girls lacrosse.

Quaker Valley won the title by only 20 points, beating out strong and balanced Montour, along with Beaver, which was carried by championship runs by the girls basketball and softball teams.

The Spartans and Bobcats each garnered 315 points and finished tied for second place.

Rounding out the Top 5 in Class 4A was Central Valley in fourth place and Knoch in fifth.

Final 2020-21 HSSN Trib Cup standings in Class 4A

1. Quaker Valley – 335

2. Beaver – 315

2. Montour – 315

4. Central Valley – 250

5. Knoch – 240

6. New Castle – 230

7. Belle Vernon – 205

7. Deer Lakes – 205

7. Elizabeth Forward – 205

10. Indiana – 200

11. Hopewell – 195

12. Burrell – 190

13. Blackhawk – 115

14. Greensburg Salem – 110

15. Highlands – 105

16. Freeport – 100

16. Lincoln Park – 100

18. Ambridge – 70

19. West Mifflin – 45

19. Yough – 45

21. Uniontown – 40

