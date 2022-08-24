Championship roster almost entirely intact as Bishop Canevin aims to defend WPIAL title

Wednesday, August 24, 2022 | 12:01 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Canevin quarterback Kole Olszewski throws during the Willie Thrower quarterback camp in July at Valley High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Canevin quarterback Jason Cross throws during the Willie Thrower quarterback camp in July at Valley High School. Previous Next

Two years removed from a one-win season, Bishop Canevin quickly built a solid foundation for the football program that led to the school’s first WPIAL championship since 1990 last fall.

“It was a great year for the Bishop Canevin school, alumni, community and our program,” second-year coach Richard Johnson said. “It brought a lot of pride back into the building.”

The Crusaders may not have won their section last fall, finishing second to Clairton in the Eastern Conference, but they rolled past Burgettstown, Shenango, Cornell and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart to capture the district Class A title.

What stood about the Crusaders championship run is that it came with a roster filled with sophomores and freshmen playing key roles.

Now the young hunter becomes the hunted as Bishop Canevin is the early favorite in a bigger Class A this season.

“A lot of our guys have never been in this position before,” Johnson said. “The key will be how they handle taking everyone’s best punch all year.”

All 11 starters return on a Crusaders offense that averaged over 33 points per game last season.

Junior quarterback/defensive back Jason Cross threw for 1,633 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushed for 491 yards and 13 scores last fall.

“He’s a playmaker on both sides of the ball who has gotten bigger this offseason,” Johnson said. “We’re looking for another big year.”

Other key players returning for Bishop Canevin this season include junior lineman Jaiden Collins, junior running back/linebacker Marzi Carter, junior wide receiver/cornerback A’zjuan Marshall, sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Jayden Lindsey and sophomore quarterback Kole Olszewski, who threw for 745 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

Incoming freshman Daiveon Taylor is a player Johnson feels will have a big impact on the defensive side of the ball.

Not all of the Crusaders’ returning starters are underclassmen. These seniors will be relied on for leadership as Johnson hopes they can close out their scholastic careers with back-to-back titles.

• Wide receiver/defensive back Xavier Nelson: “X is a player that has shown that he can make plays at all three phases of the game,” Johnson said.

• Wide receiver/defensive back Lesae Lacks: “Sae has had a big offseason and is looking to add to a big year.”

• Wide receiver/linebacker/defensive back Keyshawn McCaskill: “A selfless player that you can play anywhere the team needs him.”

• Lineman Nico Margittai: “Nico has worked very hard on his body. Now it’s time to show it on the field.”

• Fullback/defensive end/middle linebacker Braden Travis: “Braden leads our defense and is looking to make sure our defense remains a top unit.”

Travis agrees with Johnson about the defense being strong and possibly one of the best units in the district.

“Our defense is expecting another stellar season,” he said. “I think we have one of the best defenses, not just in Class A but the WPIAL.”

Travis is ready to go after missing the Crusaders’ postseason run with a torn labrum and meniscus.

“My health is great. Rehab went extremely well,” he said. “I had a great offseason of training and the support of my coaches, team and family helped in the process.”

Travis said he and his fellow seniors are ready to lead Bishop Canevin to another successful season.

“Heading into the upcoming season, we know teams will be gunning for us, but we’ve been putting in work this offseason in preparation for that,” he said. “Another WPIAL championship is not our only goal. The state title is what we desire.”

After two years in the Eastern Conference, district realignment has put Bishop Canevin in the new Black Hills Conference, where it will battle Avella, Burgettstown, Carlynton, Chartiers-Houston, Cornell, Fort Cherry and the team it beat in the 2021 finals, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.

“It’s going to be fun playing some new faces,” Johnson said. “We’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Bishop Canevin

Coach: Richard Johnson

2021 record: 6-1, 13-2 in Class A Eastern Conference

All-time record: 319-285-12

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.26 at Steelton-Highspire, 5:30#

9.3 Greensburg Central Catholic, 7

9.9 at Keystone Oaks, 7

9.16 at Burgettstown*, 7

9.24 Avella*, 7

9.30 at Fort Cherry*, 7

10.7 at Cornell*, 7

10.14 at Chartiers-Houston*, 7

10.22 OLSH*, 7

10.28 at Carlynton*, 7

*Conference game

#at Chambersburg

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Jason Cross

80-155, 1,633 yards, 18 TDs

Rushing: Marquis Carter

106-580, 5 TDs

Receiving: Lesae Lacks

50-930, 14 TDs

FAST FACTS

• Richard Johnson begins his third season as head coach at Bishop Canevin with a record of 18-5.

• Bishop Canevin attempts to repeat as WPIAL Class A champions this fall after winning the program’s second district title last year. The first crown came 32 years ago when the Crusaders upset Washington, 21-20, to win the 1990 AA championship.

• The run to the championship last year was the first taste of the postseason for the Crusaders since 2017. The 13 wins in 2021 nearly doubled the seven-win total for the program between 2017-2019. The season ended for Bishop Canevin last December in the PIAA semifinals with a loss to District 9 champion Redbank Valley, 23-14.

• This is the 61st season of Bishop Canevin football.