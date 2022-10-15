Chandler Thimons, Aaran Randolph lead Highlands past Kiski Area

Friday, October 14, 2022 | 10:26 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Chandler Thimons dodges through an opening against Kiski Area on Friday. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Aaron Randolph runs the ball against Kiski Area on Friday. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Brayden White is tackled by Kiski Area’s Brennan Moore on Friday. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Chandler Thimons runs against Kiski Area on Friday. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Highlands quarterback Aaron Randolph handles the ball against Kiski Area on Friday. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Carson Heinle darts away from the Highlands defense Friday. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Landon Kucic runs the ball against Highlands on Friday. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Aaron Randolph celebrates a touchdown against Kiski Area on Friday. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Landon Kucic runs the ball against Highlands on Friday. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Aaron Randolph scores before being tackled by Kiski Area’s Landon Kucic on Friday. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Brayden White runs the ball Kiski Area on Friday. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Isaiah Gonzalez is tackled by the Highlands defense Friday. Previous Next

So much for peeking ahead to the next game.

Highlands, set for a big collision against Armstrong next week that will decide at least a share of the Greater Allegheny Conference title, prepped Friday night with a decisive, 56-7 victory over Kiski Area at Richard Dilts Stadium.

The Golden Rams (8-0, 4-0) again used the double-pronged attack of quarterback Chandler Thimons and wildcat specialist Aaran Randolph for the victory.

Thimons had 141 yards passing and 109 yards rushing. Randolph had 113 yards on the ground, 80 yards receiving and 76 passing yards.

Landan Signorella also had a receiving touchdown and another on an interception late in the game.

“We said from the beginning of the year we’re going day by day,” Highlands coach Matt Bonislawski said. “We didn’t really have any team goals coming in for our first year. There was no looking ahead. We haven’t done that all year.”

Armstrong is similarly 4-0 with a 7-1 overall mark, losing to perennial contender Aliquippa in a nonconference contest.

Highlands scored on the game’s second play. After Randolph’s push pass to Montrell Jackson took the ball to the Kiski Area 3, Randolph scored on a keeper from the wildcat.

The Golden Rams were poised to score again moments later, when they regained possession on the Cavaliers’ 44 after an 11-yard punt. But Isaiah Gonzalez intercepted Thimons’ pass at the 7.

After Kiski Area (0-8, 0-4) couldn’t move the ball, Highlands scored on its next possession, covering 40 yards on four plays with Thimons scoring from the 5. The Golden Rams took advantage of an 8-yard punt and drove 33 yards in just three plays with Randolph carrying the final 20 yards.

Kiski Area got on the scoreboard two plays later on a pass from sophomore Carson Heinle to freshman Andrew Finney as coach Sam Albert continued to play youngsters with a number of players injured.

“We have young kids, and they’re making mistakes,” Albert said. “That’s part of the growing process. We had three freshmen start on defense tonight. Carson is going to be unbelievable. It’s a year, though, where we’re going to take our lumps.”

Highlands concluded the first half scoring on a 21-yard pass from Thimons to Randolph.

Signorella hauled in a 20-yard pass from Thimons to get the second half scoring underway, and junior running back Julius Saunders scored from 1 yard out to put the Golden Rams in front 49-7.

Highlands played without running back/linebacker Luke Bombalski, who is injured. His return is unknown.

“Even with Luke out, we can get other guys involved and spread the ball around,” Bonislawski said. “We’ve got plenty of athletes and plenty of guys who are dangerous when they get the ball. It’s our job to take advantage of some things.”

Said Albert: “We’re in position, but we don’t make the play. You try to stop them before they get going because we can’t match their foot speed. They fought to the end, and that’s all we can ask for.”

The Cavaliers will try to get a victory at home next week against winless Fox Chapel.

