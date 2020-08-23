Charlie Swink leaving post as Southmoreland AD with pride

Sunday, August 23, 2020 | 4:11 PM

Tribune-Review Southmoreland athletic director Charlie Swink surveys the damage caused by flooding to the artificial turf at Russ Grimm Field in this 2013 photo.

Charlie Swink was there to see the football team’s breakthrough season. He witnessed the championship run of the softball team, a state-championship wrestler and he looked on as the girls basketball team made history.

But Swink’s days around the Southmoreland athletic department are over, at least for now.

Swink recently resigned as athletic director, a position he held since 2010. He will stay on as the school’s transportation director.

He steps down with pride, knowing many sports programs are better now than when he started a decade ago.

“It was a difficult decision, but there are changes in my personal life and I felt I was no longer able to commit to the kids and teams at the level I feel necessary, and that the kids deserve,” Swink said.

“When I came here, I had a sitdown with assistant superintendent Dr. Tim Scott, who is now at Kiski, and we set a planned goal of what we wanted to achieve as a program. We wanted to get the football team back into the playoffs. We wanted to see a state champion wrestler. We wanted to have a WPIAL championship team, and finally, we wanted every sport to be competitive and have a goal to win every time they played.

“I can say that we have met every one of these goals and then some.”

The football team last season made the WPIAL playoffs for the first time since 1979. Jake Beistel won a PIAA wrestling title in 2016.

Swink pointed to a number of “firsts” for the Scotties. He said Southmoreland teams defeated opponents they had never beaten before, a change to history and a testament to good coaching and a belief the school could compete with loftier programs.

“I am really proud of the kids, coaches and community for making this happen,” he said.

His most recent highlighted memory will be the girls basketball team advancing to the WPIAL championship and PIAA playoffs for the first time. The Scotties’ season ended just before the outbreak of covid-19 shut down the end of winter championships and spring sports.

Swink spent time on the WPIAL softball steering committee and was behind the fence near home plate when Southmoreland clubbed South Park to win a WPIAL title in 2018.

“Just getting to know the kids and watching them grow and develop into young men and women was one of the amazing things I got to enjoy,” he said. “I will always remember some of the great games, but it was really satisfying when I was on the softball committee and was able to manage our girls championship game.”

Swink plans to follow future teams that come through Alverton. But he also can follow his alma mater, Connellsville.

“To be a champion or a successful individual, it takes a lot of work and dedication in sports or life,” Swink said. “I think it is time for the next person to step in and take the program even further.

“I will always keep my eye on Scottie sports. I am looking to enjoy my time as a spectator with my wife, Cherylan, who has put up with being away for many years, not just as AD but as a former UPS manager.”

