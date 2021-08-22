Chartiers-Houston returns experienced group to challenge in Century Conference

Sunday, August 22, 2021 | 6:01 AM

Chartiers-Houston has quite a luxury this season.

The Bucs have experience returning at all the skill positions, on both sides of the line and each level of the defense.

The key for 17th-year coach Terry Fetsko will be turning that experience into victories in the Class 2A Century Conference.

“As of right now, we’re real happy where we are at,” Fetsko said at the start of training camp. “We want to challenge and make the playoffs. We’re traditionally a Single-A school in Double-A, which makes it more challenging, but we feel we can compete, if we stay injury free, for a playoff spot.”

One of those experienced players returning is Fetsko’s son, Terry, who is back for his junior season at quarterback after throwing for 361 yards and a score last season.

“Like a lot of the other kids who mature, he’s been progressing,” Coach Fetsko said. “He’s a lot more comfortable. He’s seen a lot of situations, and experience helps all players. He‘s reading coverages. Location and ball placement has been very good.”

He will have the benefit of two veteran wide receivers to throw to. Senior Colton Craig was the team’s leading receiver a year ago with 11 catches for 139 yards and a score. Junior Jake Mele had eight catches for 94 yards.

“Those are two main players for us in the passing game,” Coach Fetsko said. “Their maturity, they have a full year of starting experience under their belt, they’re understanding route concepts a lot better, understanding their alignments to get open more. All those little things help. Just to make one or two plays in a game make a big difference.”

Experience also returns in the backfield, though the Bucs will miss graduate Jimmy Saddler, who was first-team all-conference after running for 685 yards and 11 TDs.

Seniors Jordan Irson, Nathan Cavallo and Tayvian Miller are expected to share carries.

“We’ll have three seniors in the backfield, which is nice,” Fetsko said. “They all have starting experience. We’re counting a lot on those guys.”

Senior Blake Bard (6-1, 240) and juniors Cole Pawich (6-1, 275) and Ryan Lane (5-11, 245) return to anchor the offensive line. Pawich and Bard will double up at defensive tackle.

“You can see little things they’re doing better already,” the coach said. “We expect a lot from them.”

Sophomore Jack Heiser (6-0, 275), junior Jacob Strimel (6-1, 285) and senior Anthony Capozzoli (5-11, 215) also will see time up front.

“We have a lot of older kids who will be playing on the line, which does help,” Fetsko said.

On defense, senior inside linebacker Lane Camden also returns after leading the team in tackles last season with 75, and Cavallo had 53 tackles and four interceptions last season at outside linebacker. Irson will anchor the secondary. All three were second-team all-conference on defense.

Fetsko also expects a lot from Mele and Craig in the defensive backfield, Capozzoli at defensive end and Miller at linebacker.

McGuffey and Washington again look to be the class of the Century Conference after finishing 1-2 last season. Chartiers-Houston was 3-3 and finished in fourth place, just behind Frazier (4-2).

“(McGuffey and Washington) also have a lot of returning players and are always traditionally strong,” Fetsko said. “They will be very competitive and probably at the top. Everybody else is in the same boat as we are. They all have a chance to compete for a playoff spot.”

Chartiers-Houston

Coach: Terry Fetsko

2020 record: 3-4, 3-3 in Class 2A Century Conference

All-time record: 373-364-18

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.27 Fort Cherry, 7

9.3 Riverview, 7

9.10 at Mapletown, 7

9.17 Beth-Center*, 7

9.24 at Washington*, 7

10.1 Charleroi*, 7

10.8 at Frazier*, 7

10.15 McGuffey*, 7

10.22 at Waynesburg*, 7

10.29 Open

*Conference game

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Terry Fetsko

35-66, 361 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Colton Craig

11-139, 1 TD

Rushing: Jimmy Sadler*

68-685, 11 TDs

*Graduated

FAST FACTS

• Terry Fetsko is entering his 17th season at Chartiers-Houston, where he has a record of 78-78. His career record of 93-103 also includes a stint at Avella.

• The Buccaneers’ 36-player roster includes 13 seniors and 15 returning letter winners.

• Chartiers-Houston posted convincing wins over Beth-Center, Charleroi and Waynesburg last season. The Bucs endured blowout losses to Class 2A powerhouse teams Washington and McGuffey and lost a narrow, 7-6 decision to Frazier.

• The Bucs intercepted 12 passes last season, led by linebacker Nathan Cavallo with four.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

