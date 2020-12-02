Chartiers Valley basketball’s Aislin Malcolm commits to Pitt
Wednesday, December 2, 2020 | 10:23 PM
Chartiers Valley junior Aislin Malcolm already has two wins on her future home court.
Malcolm, who won back-to-back WPIAL girls basketball titles at Petersen Events Center, committed Wednesday to Pitt. The 5-foot-10 guard held more than a dozen Division I offers including Penn State, West Virginia and Duke.
Malcolm was named the TribLive HSSN Girls Basketball Player of the Year last season when her team went 27-0 and won the WPIAL Class 5A title. She averaged 16.7 points. In two high school seasons, Chartiers Valley hasn’t lost a game. The Colts went 30-0 her freshman season winning WPIAL and PIAA titles.
Last spring, their quest for another state title was cut short when the PIAA shut down the basketball tournament over covid-19 concerns.
By choosing Pitt, Malcolm could be a building block as third-year coach Lance White tries to improve a program that went 5-26 last season, 1-17 in the ACC.
In his first season, they finished 11-20 overall, 2-14 in the conference.
