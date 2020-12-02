Chartiers Valley basketball’s Aislin Malcolm commits to Pitt

Wednesday, December 2, 2020 | 10:23 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Aislin Malcolm drives to the basket past Slippery Rock’s Hallie Raabe during their PIAA Class 5A second round state playoff game Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019, at Moon Area High School.

Chartiers Valley junior Aislin Malcolm already has two wins on her future home court.

Malcolm, who won back-to-back WPIAL girls basketball titles at Petersen Events Center, committed Wednesday to Pitt. The 5-foot-10 guard held more than a dozen Division I offers including Penn State, West Virginia and Duke.

Malcolm was named the TribLive HSSN Girls Basketball Player of the Year last season when her team went 27-0 and won the WPIAL Class 5A title. She averaged 16.7 points. In two high school seasons, Chartiers Valley hasn’t lost a game. The Colts went 30-0 her freshman season winning WPIAL and PIAA titles.

Last spring, their quest for another state title was cut short when the PIAA shut down the basketball tournament over covid-19 concerns.

By choosing Pitt, Malcolm could be a building block as third-year coach Lance White tries to improve a program that went 5-26 last season, 1-17 in the ACC.

In his first season, they finished 11-20 overall, 2-14 in the conference.

