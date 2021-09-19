Chartiers Valley cornerback Lamont Payne commits to Penn State

By:

Sunday, September 19, 2021 | 1:38 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Lamont Payne Jr. catches a pass during practice on Aug. 17, 2021, in Collier.

Chartiers Valley junior defensive back Lamont Payne committed to Penn State on Saturday while on campus to watch Nittany Lions’ win over Auburn.

A 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback, Payne is a four-star prospect according to Rivals and ranked eighth overall among Pennsylvania’s 2023 graduates.

Payne announced his commitment on Twitter. He also held offers from Pitt, West Virginia, Kent State, Rutgers, Syracuse and Virginia Tech.

Here's the moment after @Lamontpayne18 committed to Penn State coach James Franklin prior to the Nittany Lions' matchup with Auburn: pic.twitter.com/1zCKQwOxKq — Greg Pickel (@GregPickel) September 19, 2021

Tags: Chartiers Valley