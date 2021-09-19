Chartiers Valley cornerback Lamont Payne commits to Penn State
By:
Sunday, September 19, 2021 | 1:38 AM
Chartiers Valley junior defensive back Lamont Payne committed to Penn State on Saturday while on campus to watch Nittany Lions’ win over Auburn.
A 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback, Payne is a four-star prospect according to Rivals and ranked eighth overall among Pennsylvania’s 2023 graduates.
Payne announced his commitment on Twitter. He also held offers from Pitt, West Virginia, Kent State, Rutgers, Syracuse and Virginia Tech.
#WeAre 107% LOCKED IN???????????? @210ths @BrianDohn247 @DC5StarAthlete @Rivals @RivalsSnyder @ShadowStudentAt pic.twitter.com/CDjQbdGZEf
— Lamont Payne????☠️???? (@Lamontpayne18) September 19, 2021
Here's the moment after @Lamontpayne18 committed to Penn State coach James Franklin prior to the Nittany Lions' matchup with Auburn: pic.twitter.com/1zCKQwOxKq
— Greg Pickel (@GregPickel) September 19, 2021
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Chartiers Valley
More Football• High school roundup for Sept. 18, 2021: LeFebvre leads Western Beaver past Beaver
• 5 things we learned in Week 3 of H.S. football: Bishop Canevin joins Class A conversation
• George Guido: Valley’s ‘Dirty 30’ 1996 football team to be honored
• Latrobe’s Brewer has been a touchdown machine
• Trib HSSN high school football rankings: Sept. 19, 2021