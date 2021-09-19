TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

Chartiers Valley cornerback Lamont Payne commits to Penn State

By:
Sunday, September 19, 2021 | 1:38 AM

Chartiers Valley junior defensive back Lamont Payne committed to Penn State on Saturday while on campus to watch Nittany Lions’ win over Auburn.

A 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback, Payne is a four-star prospect according to Rivals and ranked eighth overall among Pennsylvania’s 2023 graduates.

Payne announced his commitment on Twitter. He also held offers from Pitt, West Virginia, Kent State, Rutgers, Syracuse and Virginia Tech.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags:

More Football

High school roundup for Sept. 18, 2021: LeFebvre leads Western Beaver past Beaver
5 things we learned in Week 3 of H.S. football: Bishop Canevin joins Class A conversation
George Guido: Valley’s ‘Dirty 30’ 1996 football team to be honored
Latrobe’s Brewer has been a touchdown machine
Trib HSSN high school football rankings: Sept. 19, 2021

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me