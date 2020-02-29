Chartiers Valley defends WPIAL title, wins 55th consecutive game

Saturday, February 29, 2020 | 4:32 PM

For the second consecutive year, Chartiers Valley is the WPIAL Class 5A girls basketball champion.

The top-seeded Colts used a strong second half from sophomore standout Aislin Malcolm to pull away for a 58-40 victory over Trinity on Saturday at the Petersen Event Center.

Coach Tim McConnell’s Colts (25-0) won their 55th consecutive game and in the process, he bested his sister Kathy McConnell-Miller’s Hillers (19-5).

It was the third win of the year for the Colts against their Section 1 rival Hillers.

Malcolm had 16 of her game-high 23 points in the second half, including a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter that helped the Colts grow their lead to double-digits after taking a five-point advantage into halftime.

Trinity never got within 10 points in the fourth quarter.

Chartiers Valley held Trinity to 28% from the field. Kaylin Venick led the Hillers with 13 points and Riley DeRubbo had nine.

Perri Page scored 14 points for the Colts and Megan McConnell added 10 points.

