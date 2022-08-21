Chartiers Valley soccer teams determined to get back on playoff path

By:

Saturday, August 20, 2022 | 8:37 PM

Metro Creative

Five years ago, the Chartiers Valley soccer teams were in contender mode. The boys team finished 16-5 and reached the WPIAL semifinals. The girls squad was 12-6-1, tied for second in its section.

But last time the girls team qualified for the WPIAL playoffs was 2017, and the boys have reached the postseason only twice since. Both teams missed the playoffs the last two seasons.

“Our goal at CV is to always make the playoffs, so I believe the team has put forth the effort in the offseason trying to do just that,” boys coach Garrett Mackenzie said. “We had a lot of one-goal games and overtime games that gave us a lot of experience, so we hope to have better results in those types of games this year.”

He likes where is team is with regard to putting in offseason work.

“We have had a stronger offseason than the previous few years,” he said. “I think every coach will tell you that it has been tough navigating through the past few seasons, with the circumstances. The kids have been working hard, and I am looking forward to seeing how that translates to the season.”

The boys team will not have a lot of experience coming back, putting the onus on the five starters who return: senior midfielder Joe Krug, senior midfielder Josh Barnum, senior defender Sal DePietro, junior defender Max McGinnis and junior forward Angad Kohli.

“These players, along with others, have gained experience over the past few years that will help us this season,” Mackenzie said.

Section 2-3A did not change much after realignment this offseason, with Ambridge replacing Beaver.

“Ambridge moving into the section is another top-quality opponent in our section,” Mackenzie said. “I have said it for a few years, but there are no off nights when it comes to our section. Every team battles and works really hard. Wins are definitely earned in our section. The teams are all strong with talent and are well coached, which makes it very challenging.”

On the girls side, 2021 started well with three wins in the team’s first five matches, butthe Colts went on to lose 11 of their final 13.

“We are still growing together and still learning,” said second-year coach Jason Edwards. “I’ve doubled my staff, which helps manage workload. There’s less surprises, and the girls know more of what’s coming. We are still striving to create a culture that we agreed as staff we need to get the best of the players coming through the district.”

The Colts have a few key starters returning this fall, but Edwards and his staff are excited about some of the incoming freshman and sophomores.

“Payton O’Malley in goal is a huge base for us, along with Rhiannon Molnar on defense,” Edwards said. “Zoe Fries had a great season … and we’ll be hoping for her to produce as a forward. Having those players in our junior class is also exciting for next year. Seniors Ella Kutchbach and Maddie Crump are players that will add to the true core of our success.”

While Chartiers Valley sets its sights on improving, a rugged Section 4-3A schedule will do the team no favors. After realignment, the Colts say goodbye to WPIAL and PIAA 3A champion Mars, but defending district and state 4A champion Moon drops to 3A and takes its place in the section.