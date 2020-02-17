Chartiers Valley sophomore Aislin Malcolm receives Princeton offer

Monday, February 17, 2020 | 12:10 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon’s Emma Theodorsson pressures Chartiers Valley’s Aislin Malcolm during their game Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Moon Area High School.

Chartiers Valley sophomore Aislin Malcolm, who hasn’t lost a game in two seasons, announced a college basketball offer Sunday from Princeton.

The Tigers join Pitt, Duquesne, West Virginia, Western Michigan and Kent State as Division I programs recruiting the 5-foot-10 shooting guard. Malcolm is an 18-point scorer for a Chartiers Valley team that’s 22-0 and seeded first in the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs.

A year ago, the Colts went undefeated all season, winning both WPIAL and PIAA titles with a perfect record.

Princeton is 19-1 this season, including 7-0 in the Ivy League under first-year coach Carla Berube.

