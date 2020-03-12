Chartiers Valley tops Hollidaysburg to win WPIAL-record 57th straight game

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 | 9:19 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aislin Malcolm led Chartiers Valley with 19 points Wednesday night.

When Hollidaysburg jumped out to a quick lead against Chartiers Valley on Wednesday in a PIAA Class 5A girls basketball second-round playoff game, there was no panic by the Colts.

When you own the WPIAL record with a 57-game winning streak, breaking North Catholic’s 31-year-old mark, you’re not going to panic.

Chartiers Valley overcame a slow start and the hot shooting of Hollidaysburg for a 55-38 victory at Greensburg Salem.

The Colts (27-0) will face section rival Thomas Jefferson for the fourth time this season in Saturday’s quarterfinals at a site and time to be determined. TJ defeated Woodland Hills, 39-34, Wednesday night.

One of Chartiers Valley’s wins against Thomas Jefferson was a controversial one after the Colts won at the buzzer, 42-41, on Jan. 23.

After Wednesday’s win, there was no celebration by the Colts.

In fact, senior Megan McConnell said she didn’t know about the record.

“We haven’t even thought about it and haven’t talked about it,” Chartiers Valley coach Tim McConnell said. “I’m not sure what record you’re talking about. All we’re worried about is getting to Hershey.”

Hollidaysburg raced out to a 7-0 lead and led 15-11 after one quarter as sophomore Marin Miller, senior Allison Hileman and senior Morgan O’Neill all hit 3-pointers. Chartiers Valley missed its first five 3-point attempts before McConnell drained the first one with 2:39 left in the first quarter.

“They were making shots and we weren’t,” Tim McConnell said. “I didn’t think we defended well in the first half, especially the first quarter. I thought we defended a lot better in the second half, only allowing 14 points. That’s our bread and butter. We have to defend first.”

Chartiers Valley took its first lead, 16-15, early in the second quarter on a 3-pointer by sophomore Aislin Malcolm and then grabbed the lead for good on a 3-pointer by sophomore Perri Page.

Malcolm, who finished with 19 points, and Page, who had 12, each scored seven points in the second quarter as Chartiers Valley took a 30-24 lead at halftime.

Chartiers Valley seized control even though Megan McConnell picked up her third foul with 7:34 left in the first half.

“The key was to stop (Miller), their best player, but I picked up a couple quick fouls,” Megan McConnell said. “He told me no more, but he didn’t have to remind me. I knew.”

Tim McConnell said he had to keep his daughter on the floor because she runs the show.

“She wasn’t coming out, not unless she picked up her fourth,” McConnell said. “There was no panic. We know we’re a good team and we knew what we had to do. We stayed the course.”

McConnell finished with 16 points, while Miller had 22 for Hollidaysburg.

