Chartiers Valley’s Dylan Evans tops rival to win Class 3A wrestling section title

By:

Saturday, February 25, 2023 | 8:30 PM

Andrew Palla | For the Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Dylan Evans celebrates victory in the 160-pound finals of the Allegheny County wrestling championships Jan. 21.

Chartiers Valley’s Dylan Evans won the latest chapter in one of the WPIAL’s hottest rivalries this season, defeating West Allegheny’s Shawn Taylor in the 160-pound finals of the Class 3A Southern Sectional tournament Saturday.

Evans defeated Taylor, 3-2. Taylor beat Evans, 2-1 in the second tiebreaker at Powerade on Dec. 30 and 4-2 in a dual meet Jan. 11.

West Allegheny was one of three teams to crown three champs on the day, with Caiden Harbert (114), Cooper Smith (121) and Ty Watters (152) taking titles. The Indians sent 11 wrestlers through to the WPIAL tournament next weekend at Canon-McMillan.

Canon-McMillan also had three champs and 11 WPIAL qualifiers. Tanner Mizenko (107), Andrew Binni (127) and Gabriel Stafford (189) won gold for the Big Macs.

Waynesburg also had three champions – Mac Church (145), Rocco Welsh (172) and Eli Makel (215) – and sent nine wrestlers to WPIALs.

Trinity’s Blake Reihner (139) and Ty Banco (285) took titles, and the Hillers advanced eight wrestlers to the WPIAL tournament.

Bethel Park’s Mason Kernan (133) also had a first-place finish.

Eastern Sectional

A matchup that could easily be a WPIAL final took place in the 139-pound quarterfinals of the Eastern Sectional on Saturday morning, with Latrobe’s Nate Roth knocking off top-seeded Eli Carr of Hempfield, 5-0.

Because he missed most of the season due to injury, Roth came in as a No. 9 seed. After beating Carr, he topped Ringgold’s Jack Duncan and Connellsville’s Lonzy Vielma to take the section title.

Latrobe’s Luke Willochell (114) and Vinny Kilkeary (127) also took section titles, and the Wildcats sent 10 wrestlers through to the WPIAL tournament.

Hempfield also had three champs and 10 qualifiers, with Nico Kapusta (107), Charlie Mesich (145) and Lucas Kapusta (152) winning gold.

Penn-Trafford had three champs – Tasso Whipple (172), Owen Ott (215) and Joe Enick (285) – and nine WPIAL qualifiers.

Connellsville led the field with 12 wrestlers advancing to the WPIAL tournament, including champ Jacob Layton (121).

Franklin Regional sent nine wrestlers to the WPIAL tournament, led by champion Gavyn Beck (160).

Thomas Jefferson’s Maddox Shaw (133) and Ringgold’s Jake Conroy also won section titles.

Northern Sectional

In a tournament with precious few upsets, a pair of North Allegheny wrestlers pulled off a couple of minor ones at the Class 3A Northern Sectional.

Second-seeded Nathan Monteparte (139) beat top-seeded Kase Chopp of Butler, 3-2 in the ultimate tiebreaker, and No. 2 Adam Rohan (160) beat No. 1 Levi Donnel of Butler, 4-2. Jayson Flener (145) also took first for the Tigers, who sent nine wrestlers through to the WPIAL tournament.

Pine-Richland had four champs – Anthony Ferraro (133), Mac Miller (152), Vaughn Spencer (189) and Joey Schneck (285) – and seven WPIAL qualifiers.

Seneca Valley crowned Connor Smith (114) and Tyler Chappell (127) and advanced seven wrestlers.

Plum led the way with 10 WPIAL qualifiers, including champ Antonino Walker (172).

Butler sent eight wrestlers to the WPIAL tournament, led by champion Santino Sloboda (107).

Kiski Area’s Ryan Klingensmith (121) also had a first-place finish.