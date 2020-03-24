Chartiers Valley’s Aislin Malcolm wins Pennsylvania player of year honors
Tuesday, March 24, 2020 | 7:42 PM
Given the depth of talent on the court at any given time, it’s hard for any individual player to stand out on the Chartiers Valley girls basketball roster.
Sophomore Aislin Malcolm has managed to shine through.
The 5-foot-10 guard was named Pennsylvania player of the year by MaxPreps on Tuesday.
Malcolm averaged 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Colts, who extended their WPIAL-record winning streak to 57-0 by going 27-0 this season before coronavirus halted the PIAA playoffs.
Malcolm had 23 points and eight rebounds as Chartiers Valley defended its Class 5A championship with a 58-40 win over Trinity in the WPIAL finals.
A sought-after recruit, Malcolm has already received scholarship offers from Pitt, Duquesne, West Virginia, Duke, Western Michigan, Kent State, Princeton and Colgate.
