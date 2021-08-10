Chartiers Valley’s Marian Turnbull commits to Northeastern

Tuesday, August 10, 2021 | 9:19 AM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Charters Valley’s Mariah Turnbull (32) dribbles the ball against Gateway’s Alexis Margolis (2) during their game on Jan. 18, 2021.

The record-setting Chartiers Valley girls team now has five rising seniors all committed to play basketball in college with three headed to Division I schools.

The latest was guard Marian Turnbull, who announced earlier this month her commitment to Northeastern, an NCAA Division I basketball program in Boston. Turnbull announced her decision on Twitter.

She joins Aislin Malcolm (Pitt), Perri Page (Columbia) and twin sisters Hallie and Helene Cowan (Seton Hill) as college recruits from CV’s 2022 class.

Turnbull averaged 6.9 points and 2.7 rebounds last winter in her first season with the Colts. She topped double figures in scoring six times in the regular season but was ineligible for the playoffs under PIAA transfer rules.

In April, Northeastern hired former Pitt assistant Bridgette Mitchell as coach. Mitchell spent the past two seasons with the Panthers.

Northeastern went 7-13 overall last season and 6-10 in the CAA.

Chartiers Valley returns all five starters from a team that went 25-4 last season winning the WPIAL Class 5A title and finishing as the state runner-up.

Beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to Northeastern University! Thank you @Coach_Beeee and staff for this amazing opportunity. And thank you to the many people that have supported me. ❤️???? #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/GoE3DblXxw — Marian Turnbull (@Mturnbull3234) July 30, 2021

