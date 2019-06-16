Chartiers Valley’s Megan McConnell commits to Duquesne

By: Chris Harlan

Sunday, June 16, 2019 | 2:51 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Megan McConnell hugs her dad, coach Tim McConnell, after the Lady Colts defeated Bishop Carroll in the PIAA Class 5A girls state championship game Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019, at Giant Center in Hershey.

Chartiers Valley’s Megan McConnell, who saw brothers T.J. and Matty both play Division 1 basketball, continued the family tradition Saturday when she committed to Duquesne.

McConnell will be a senior in the fall.

The 5-foot-7 guard, playing for her father, first-year girls coach Tim McConnell, led Chartiers Valley to a perfect 30-0 record last season, winning WPIAL and PIAA titles. She averaged 10.9 points, 4.3 assists and 2.8 steals, earning both Trib 10 all-star and all-state honors.

She announced her decision on Twitter.

The McConnell family already has ties to Duquesne basketball. Her brother T.J. played two seasons for the Dukes from 2010-12 before transferring to Arizona. Her aunt Suzie McConnell-Serio coached there for six seasons from 2007-13.

