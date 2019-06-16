Chartiers Valley’s Megan McConnell commits to Duquesne
Chris Harlan
Sunday, June 16, 2019 | 2:51 PM
Chartiers Valley’s Megan McConnell, who saw brothers T.J. and Matty both play Division 1 basketball, continued the family tradition Saturday when she committed to Duquesne.
McConnell will be a senior in the fall.
The 5-foot-7 guard, playing for her father, first-year girls coach Tim McConnell, led Chartiers Valley to a perfect 30-0 record last season, winning WPIAL and PIAA titles. She averaged 10.9 points, 4.3 assists and 2.8 steals, earning both Trib 10 all-star and all-state honors.
She announced her decision on Twitter.
The McConnell family already has ties to Duquesne basketball. Her brother T.J. played two seasons for the Dukes from 2010-12 before transferring to Arizona. Her aunt Suzie McConnell-Serio coached there for six seasons from 2007-13.
Committed❤️💙🏀 @DuqWBB @CoachDanBurt @Moneyy13 pic.twitter.com/oXhLQbVcD6
— megan (@megg_mcconnell4) June 15, 2019
