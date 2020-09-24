Chick’s Picks: After demoralizing awards snub, prognosticator forecasts big 5A, 6A battles
By:
Thursday, September 24, 2020 | 4:43 PM
This week was one of utmost importance for Chick’s Picks. It was the week of the 72nd Prime Time Emmy Awards. It came as no surprise when Chick’s Picks received a nomination earlier this year for Best Prognosticating Performance.
Thanks to the pandemic, awards were presented virtually. Chick’s Picks made the most of this version of the ceremony by inviting her immediate family to spend the evening with her as she awaited her virtual award. Although this was not her first Emmy, Chick’s Picks worked long and hard on her acceptance speech, seeing this as an even bigger opportunity to deliver an impactful message than in normal, face-to-face ceremony years.
After what seemed like several long, agonizing hours, the moment had arrived – the moment when Chick’s Picks would deliver her much-deserved virtual acceptance speech live in front of her living room audience. The Boss had somehow earned the gig of presenting the award, which was somewhat unsettling for Chick’s Picks. He slowly opened the envelope containing the news Chick’s Picks had been waiting for all evening. Much to her dismay, though, The Boss declared The Birdie as the winner of this year’s best prognosticating performance.
Chick’s Picks was stunned, to say the least, by the news. Although The Birdie is the other resident TribLive HSSN prognosticator, Chick’s Picks has decades more experience than the new kid on the block. The announcement left the veteran Chick’s Picks reeling, wondering if she has crossed into the twilight of her legendary prognosticating career.
Chick’s Picks finished last week with an improved 44-12 (79%) record, upping her season total to 79-31 (72%). Here are this week’s big games:
WPIAL CLASS 6A
No. 2 North Allegheny Tigers (1-0) at No. 1 Central Catholic Vikings (2-0)
Central Catholic welcomes North Allegheny to Graham Field in Wilkinsburg on Friday night for a battle of epic proportions. Class 6A’s top two teams look to add a new chapter to their storied rivalry which found the Tigers edging the Vikings, 11-10, last season. Last week, Central knocked off Norwin, 38-28. Highly touted running back Eddy Tillman has led the Vikings in their first two games with 407 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The Tigers are still looking to play their second game of the season after last week’s contest against Baldwin was postponed because of covid-19 concerns. North Allegheny’s only game so far this season came against Penn Hills on Sept. 11, when the Tigers rolled to a 27-6 victory. Khalil Dinkins, a D1 prospect, helped North Allegheny to the win with 87 receiving yards. The Vikings are averaging 41.5 points per game so far this season. Chick’s Picks predicts that will be enough to avenge last season’s one-point loss. … Central Catholic over North Allegheny
WPIAL CLASS 5A
No. 2 Gateway Gators (2-0) at No. 1 Pine-Richland Rams (2-0)
Top-ranked Pine-Richland takes on No. 2 Gateway in a nonconference showdown Friday night. The Rams are coming off a 34-13 win over Upper St. Clair last week, while the Gators rolled over Bethel Park, 55-14. This week’s matchup features the WPIAL’s top two passers. Pine-Richland’s Cole Spencer has thrown for 609 yards and eight touchdowns. Gateway QB Carsen Engelka is already making a name for himself with 512 passing yards and four scores. The Gators also boast D1 recruit Derrick Davis – a threat on both sides of the ball – who has rushed for nearly 300 yards and five touchdowns. Both teams are averaging more than 40 points per game, while allowing only 10. Chick’s Picks predicts that the defending WPIAL champ Gators will have what it takes to pull the upset on the road. … Gateway over Pine-Richland
WPIAL CLASS 4A
Plum Mustangs (2-0) at No. 2 Mars Planets (2-0)
The Mustangs meet the Planets for a Greater Allegheny Conference battle of unbeatens Friday night. Last week, Plum routed Indiana, 48-10, while Mars held off Highlands, 12-7. Ryan Hubner has been impressive at the helm for the Mustangs, passing for 364 yards and four touchdowns, and rushing for another 96 yards. Teddy Ruffner leads the rushing attack for the Planets, racking up 348 yards and six scores already this season. Plum is averaging 42 points per game – nearly twice that of Mars. The Mustangs have already won more conference games than they did all of last season. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Mustangs will continue to make a name for themselves with a Week 3 upset. …Plum over Mars
WPIAL CLASS 3A
No. 2 North Catholic Trojans (2-0) at East Allegheny Wildcats (2-0)
East Allegheny looks to stay undefeated when it plays host to North Catholic in Allegheny Seven Conference play Friday night. The Wildcats moved to (2-0) with a 35-14 win over Burrell last week, while the Trojans rolled over Valley, 51-6. East Allegheny is settling into Class 3A nicely after making the jump from Class 2A. Michael Smith leads the Wildcats with four touchdowns. North Catholic boasts dual threat quarterback Joey Prentice, who has thrown for 218 yards and rushed for a team-best 112 yards. Prentice’s high-powered offense is averaging 53 points per game. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Trojans will deliver the Wildcats their first loss of the season in this one. … North Catholic over East Allegheny
WPIAL CLASS 2A
No. 5 New Brighton Lions (2-0) at Mohawk Warriors (1-1)
Mohawk meets New Brighton in Midwestern Conference action Friday night. The Warriors fell to Neshannock, 37-22, while the Lions edged Ellwood City last week, 6-0. Mohawk met that same Ellwood City squad in Week 1 and posted a 45-0 shutout. New Brighton running back Nya Greene has rushed for 212 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback John Voss has thrown for 370 yards and six scores for Mohawk. When these two met last season, the Lions rolled to a 28-7 victory. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Warriors will pull the upset in this year’s edition. …Mohawk over New Brighton
WPIAL CLASS A
No. 5 Rochester Rams (2-0) at Burgettstown Blue Devils (1-1)
The Blue Devils play host to the Rams in a Friday night battle between Big Seven Conference rivals. Burgettstown looks to rebound after being shut out by No. 5 Our Lady of Sacred Heart, 41-0, last week. Rochester remained perfect with a 54-24 rout of Union. Shane Kemper has been a bright spot for the Blue Devils offensively, with three touchdowns on the year. Denny Robinson and Sal Laure have combined for 10 scores for the Rams. Burgettstown has been outscored 63-27 in its first two games. Rochester has outscored its first two opponents 101-30. Chick’s Picks knows the Blue Devils need a win to get their season back on track, but predicts that they will not get it this week. …Rochester over Burgettstown
Here’s a look at the rest of the Week 2 slate:
WPIAL CLASS 6A
Mt. Lebanon over Hempfield
Seneca Valley over Norwin
WPIAL CLASS 5A
Allegheny Six Conference
Peters Township over South Fayette
Northeast Conference
Penn Hills over Kiski Area
Nonconference
Moon over Fox Chapel
Franklin Regional over Bethel Park
Penn-Trafford over Shaler
Upper St. Clair over Latrobe
Woodland Hills over North Hills
West Allegheny over Connellsville
WPIAL CLASS 4A
Big Eight Conference
Thomas Jefferson over Belle Vernon
Laurel Highlands over West Mifflin
McKeesport over Trinity
Greater Allegheny Conference
Armstrong over Knoch
Greensburg Salem over Indiana
Highlands over Hampton
Nonconference
Blackhawk over Ambridge
Central Valley over New Castle
Ringgold over Uniontown
WPIAL CLASS 3A
Allegheny Seven Conference
Deer Lakes over Valley
Freeport over Derry
Interstate Conference
Southmoreland over Mount Pleasant
Yough over South Allegheny
South Park over Brownsville
Nonconference
Chartiers Valley over Hopewell
Keystone Oaks over Montour
WPIAL CLASS 2A
Century Conference
Charleroi over Waynesburg
McGuffey over Frazier
Washington over Chartiers-Houston
Midwestern Conference
Beaver Falls over Ellwood City
Freedom over Neshannock
Laurel over Riverside
Nonconference
Avonworth over South Side
Apollo-Ridge over Burrell
Serra Catholic over Carlynton
Elizabeth Forward over Beth-Center
Brentwood over Steel Valley
Beaver over Seton-LaSalle
WPIAL CLASS A
Big Seven Conference
Union over Northgate
Our Lady of Sacred Heart over Fort Cherry
Shenango over Cornell
Eastern Conference
Greensburg Central Catholic over Bishop Canevin
Jeannette over Imani Christian
Springdale over Leechburg
Clairton over Riverview
Tri-County South Conference
California over Mapletown
Carmichaels over Bentworth
Monessen over Jefferson-Morgan
Avella over West Greene
INDEPENDENT
Erie over Butler
CITY LEAGUE
Perry over Carrick
University Prep over Allderdice
Brashear over Westinghouse
Tags: Burgettstown, Central Catholic, East Allegheny, Gateway, Mars, Mohawk, New Brighton, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Pine-Richland, Plum, Rochester