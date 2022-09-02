Chick’s Picks back for another year of predicting high school football results

Friday, September 2, 2022 | 12:19 PM

Mars' Adam Budzilek (right) celebrates with Jacob Maple after Maple's touchdown against Montour Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 at Montour High School.

Welcome to Week 1.

Chick’s Picks has been at this thing for awhile — more than two decades to be exact. Twenty-two seasons of prognosticating is a lot of wear and tear on the old crystal ball. So, this summer, like many others of late, with the football season looming, Chick’s Picks began to contemplate whether or not her trusty crystal ball had another season left in her.

Wondering how to make this most difficult decision, Chick’s Picks decided to head to one of her favorite places — the spa — in hopes of gaining some clarity on the situation. Many hours of pampering and a thorough crystal ball polishing later, it became very clear to Chick’s Picks. The crystal ball does, in fact, have a little more left in the tank.

So, without further ado here are the Week 1 predictions:

WPIAL CLASS 6A

No. 3 North Allegheny Tigers (1-0) at No. 5 Canon-McMillan Big Macs (0-1)

The Big Macs play host to the Tigers in a Class 6A matchup Friday night. Canon-Mac opened its season with a 35-28 loss to Class 5A powerhouse Penn-Trafford last week, while North Allegheny blanked Allderdice, 41-0. Despite the loss, the Big Macs’ offense was firing on all cylinders. Quarterback Mike Evans threw for 309 yards and four scores. Jake Kasper added 171 rushing yards. The Tigers were led by Logan Kushner’s 167 passing yards and three touchdowns. Khiryn Boyd was on the receiving end of 105 yards from Kushner. North Allegheny won both meetings against Canon-Mac last season, and outscored the Big Macs, 85-40. Chick’s Picks predicts a similar outcome in this season’s first edition…North Allegheny over Canon-McMillan.

WPIAL Class 5A vs. 4A

No. 3 (4A) McKeesport Tigers (1-0) at No. 2 (5A) Penn-Trafford Warriors (1-0)

The Tigers take on the Warriors in this nonconference battle between Class 4A and Class 5A powerhouses Friday night. McKeesport is coming off of a Week Zero rout of West Mifflin, 40-0. Penn-Trafford topped Class 6A Canon-McMillan, 35-28. The Tigers’ Bobbie Boyd led the ground attack with 130 yards and two scores. Boyd, who has seven Division I offers, rushed for 1,545 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. Penn-Trafford was led by quarterback Conlan Greene, who threw for 335 yards and three touchdowns after making the transition from tight end. Greene’s pristine passing helped Daniel Tarabella and Jacob Otto combine for 252 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Chick’s Picks predicts a close contest in this one, but thinks the Warriors will use their home field advantage to hold off the Tigers…Penn-Trafford over McKeesport.

WPIAL Class 4A vs. 3A

No. 2 (3A) Avonworth Antelopes (1-0) at No. 4 (4A) Central Valley Warriors (1-0)

The Warriors welcome the Antelopes in a showdown between Class 3A and Class 4A frontrunners Friday night. Avonworth opened the season with a 27-7 victory over Grove City last week, while Central Valley knocked off Trinity, 43-20. The Antelopes got a big performance from Luke Hilyard, who earned 172 rushing yards and found paydirt four times. The Warriors were led by Bret FitzSimmons’ 108 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Avonworth will face a solid Central Valley defense, featuring safety Jayvin Thompson, a Division I prospect. When these two met last season, the Warriors rolled to a 43-6 victory. Chick’s Picks predicts a narrower margin of victory this time around, but a victory nonetheless for the Warriors…Central Valley over Avonworth.

WPIAL Class 3A vs. 2A

No. 5 (3A) Beaver Bobcats (0-1) at No. 1 (2A) Beaver Falls Tigers (1-0)

The Bobcats take on the Tigers in another edition of this storied Beaver County rivalry Friday night. After dropping from Class 4A to Class 3A this season, Beaver dropped its Week Zero matchup to Western Beaver, 20-7. Isaac Pupi scored the lone touchdown for the Bobcats. Beaver Falls picked up its first win of the season, 22-7 over Blackhawk. Da’Sean Anderson, Drey Hall and Sy’Mauri McCoy each found paydirt for the Tigers. Beaver will need to find a way to contain Beaver Falls senior quarterback Jaren Brickner, the school’s all-time passing leader, who threw for 2,569 yards and 25 TDs last season. Brickner got off to a slow start in last week’s victory, throwing for only 40 yards and one touchdown. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Bobcats will have a hard time slowing down Brickner and his Tigers in this one…Beaver Falls over Beaver.

WPIAL Class 2A

No. 2 (2A) Steel Valley Ironmen (0-0) at No. 4 (2A) Sto-Rox Vikings (0-0)

Sto-Rox plays host to Steel Valley in a nonconference showdown between two of Class 2A’s top teams. The Vikings finished last season with an impressive (12-1) record after suffering a one-point loss to Serra Catholic, 13-12, in the WPIAL semifinals. Sto-Rox returns senior WR/CB Dre Miller-Ross — a Division I prospect. The Ironmen finished last season with an 11-1 record, and also advanced to the WPIAL semifinals before losing to Beaver Falls, 21-18. Senior quarterback Cruce Brookins returns after an impressive junior season in which he rushed for 1,072 yards, scored 16 touchdowns, and intercepted his opponents five times. Chick’s Picks knows that this could be a preview of a potential playoff showdown, and likes the Vikings with the upset at home…Sto-Rox over Steel Valley.

WPIAL Class 2A vs. A

No. 3 (A) Clairton Bears (0-1) at No. 3 (2A) Washington Little Prexies (1-0)

Class A and 2A powerhouses Clairton and Washington face off in a nonconference battle Friday night. The Bears look to rebound after opening their season with a 40-8 loss to City League power Westinghouse. The Little Prexies got off to a hot start with a 54-22 win over Monessen. Clairton faces an uphill battle this season with only four starters back from last year’s 7-3 team that advanced to the WPIAL quarterfinals. One of those starters happens to be senior quarterback Capone Jones, who led the Bears in passing and rushing last season. The Little Prexies finished last season with a 9-1 record after an unexpected early first-round playoff exit at the hands of New Brighton, 21-20. When these two met last season, Wash High rolled over Clairton, 43-19. Chick’s Picks predicts a similar situation this time around as the Bears rebuild…Washington over Clairton.

Here’s a look at the other Week 1 games:

WPIAL CLASS 6A

Nonconference

Mt. Lebanon over Bethel Park

Seneca Valley over Peters

Central Catholic over Philadelphia Abraham Lincoln

WPIAL CLASS 5A

Nonconference

Hempfield over Connellsville

Hampton over Shaler

Franklin Regional over Latrobe

Penn Hills over Norwin

Fox Chapel over Plum

Thomas Jefferson over Baldwin

Upper St. Clair over North Hills

Gateway over Woodland Hills

WPIAL CLASS 4A

Nonconference

Aliquippa over Armstrong

Highlands over Blackhawk

Chartiers Valley over Trinity

Knoch over Indiana

Montour over Moon

Mars over New Castle

Pine-Richland over Kiski Area

North Catholic over Shady Side Academy

South Fayette over West Allegheny

WPIAL CLASS 3A

Nonconference

Greensburg Salem over Derry

South Allegheny over Freeport

Laurel Highlands over Belle Vernon

Southmoreland over Ligonier Valley

New Brighton over Hopewell

Seton LaSalle over Serra Catholic

Elizabeth Forward over West Mifflin

Mt. Pleasant over Yough

WPIAL CLASS 2A

Nonconference

Freedom over Ambridge

Charleroi over California

Burrell over Deer Lakes

Brentwood over Imani Christian

Jefferson-Morgan over Waynesburg

Neshannock over Laurel

McGuffey over Ringgold

South Park over Keystone Oaks

Apollo-Ridge over Valley

WPIAL CLASS A

Nonconference

Bentworth over Avella

Beth-Center over Burgettstown

Chartiers-Houston over West Greene

Monessen over Cornell

Jeannette over East Allegheny

Ellwood City over Union

Carmichaels over Fort Cherry

Mapletown over Frazier

Rochester over OLSH

South Side over Riverside

Carlynton over Riverview

Springdale over Northgate

Greensburg Central Catholic over Bishop Canevin

Leechburg over Summit Academy

Shenango over Western Beaver

CITY LEAGUE

Nonconference

Carrick over Albert Gallatin

Altoona over Allderdice

Wheeling Park (W.Va.) over Brashear

Harrison Central (Ohio) over Perry

Steel-High over Westinghouse

INDEPENDENT

Nonconference

Uniontown over Brownsville

Butler over Meadville